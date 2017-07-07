WATCH: Kings Of Leon Reign At British Summer Time Gig

Kings Of Leon delighted fans with a 27-song set at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time last night (6. July).

The Nashville rockers played show of career-spanning spanning hits, including a healthy dose of tracks from their new WALLS album.

See their rendition of Use Somebody, which is taken from their Only By The Night LP:

Play Kings Of Leon - Use Somebody at BST Hyde Park See our footage of their British Summer Time gig. 01:21

Watch the crowd sing-a-long to their penultimate track, Sex On Fire, in our video above or below:

Play Kings Of Leon sing Sex On Fire at British Summer Time See the crowd's huge sing-a-long at their British Summer Time gig. 00:39

The Nashville outfit were supported by the Pixies, who played newer tracks alongside the likes of Vamos, Debaser, and Where Is My Mind?

See them sing the Surfer Rosa track, which features on the soundtrack to Fight Club, below:

Play Pixies sing Where Is My Mind? at British Summer Time Watch our footage of their Hyde Park performance. 01:08

Frontman Caleb Followill shared how "honoured" he to perform on the same bill as the band, telling the 55,000-strong crowd: "It's a beautiful night. And it's an honour to play with these amazing bands.

"I also have to say how crazy it is to be here on the same stage as the Pixies."

He went on: "They are one of the most influential bands on the planet and last time we were here we actually did a cover of a Pixies song. To be here to hear it tonight live was really, really amazing.."

Also performing at the event on Thursday were the likes of Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats, Local Natives and Highly Suspect. This weekend will close the string of gigs, with headline shows from The Killers and Tom Petty.

See their full setlist, courtesy of setlist.fm, here:

1. Over

2. Slow Night, So Long

3. King of the Rodeo

4. The Bucket

5. Mary

6. Eyes on You

7. Back Down South

8. Fans

9. Trani

10. Milk

11. Talihina Sky

12. WALLS

13. Find Me

14. Radioactive

15. On Call

16. Notion

17. Use Somebody

18. Knocked Up

19. Pyro

20. Cold Desert

21. Reverend

22. The Immortals

23. Closer

24. Crawl

25. Supersoaker

26. Sex on Fire

27. Waste a Moment

