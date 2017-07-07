WATCH: Kings Of Leon Reign At British Summer Time Gig

Kings Of Leon
The Followills have achieved world domination with their bluesy stadium rock.
Get highlights from their epic set at London's Hyde Park, where they paid tribute to support act the Pixies.
Kings Of Leon delighted fans with a 27-song set at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time last night (6. July).
The Nashville rockers played show of career-spanning spanning hits, including a healthy dose of tracks from their new WALLS album.
See their rendition of Use Somebody, which is taken from their Only By The Night LP:
Kings Of Leon - Use Somebody at BST Hyde Park
See our footage of their British Summer Time gig.
01:21
Watch the crowd sing-a-long to their penultimate track, Sex On Fire, in our video above or below:
Kings Of Leon sing Sex On Fire at British Summer Time
See the crowd's huge sing-a-long at their British Summer Time gig.
00:39
The Nashville outfit were supported by the Pixies, who played newer tracks alongside the likes of Vamos, Debaser, and Where Is My Mind?
See them sing the Surfer Rosa track, which features on the soundtrack to Fight Club, below:
Pixies sing Where Is My Mind? at British Summer Time
Watch our footage of their Hyde Park performance.
01:08
Frontman Caleb Followill shared how "honoured" he to perform on the same bill as the band, telling the 55,000-strong crowd: "It's a beautiful night. And it's an honour to play with these amazing bands.
"I also have to say how crazy it is to be here on the same stage as the Pixies."
He went on: "They are one of the most influential bands on the planet and last time we were here we actually did a cover of a Pixies song. To be here to hear it tonight live was really, really amazing.."
Also performing at the event on Thursday were the likes of Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats, Local Natives and Highly Suspect. This weekend will close the string of gigs, with headline shows from The Killers and Tom Petty.
1. Over
2. Slow Night, So Long
3. King of the Rodeo
4. The Bucket
5. Mary
6. Eyes on You
7. Back Down South
8. Fans
9. Trani
10. Milk
11. Talihina Sky
12. WALLS
13. Find Me
14. Radioactive
15. On Call
16. Notion
17. Use Somebody
18. Knocked Up
19. Pyro
20. Cold Desert
21. Reverend
22. The Immortals
23. Closer
24. Crawl
25. Supersoaker
26. Sex on Fire
27. Waste a Moment
Watch KOL reveal how they'd explain Sex On Fire to their hits:
Kings Of Leon Talk Explaining "Socks" On Fire To Their Kids
Caleb and Nathan Followill talk about how are aware their kids are of Kings Of Leon.
01:33
Caleb and Nathan Followill told Radio X's Gordon Smart how their children react to their music.
Watch as Eat.My.Uke puts his twist on the band's entire Aha Shake Heartbreak album.
