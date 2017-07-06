Kings Of Leon Covered On The Ukulele Is Perfect

Kings Of Leon
The Followills have achieved world domination with their bluesy stadium rock.
[ Kings Of Leon ] Aha Shake Heartbreak - full album on ukulele!
03:52
Watch as Eat My Uke puts his twist on the band's entire Aha Shake Heartbreak album.
If you haven't heard of him, Eat.My.Uke takes on classic albums from across music's vast landscape and reworks them for the ukulele.
As part of his project to cover his 50 favourite albums of all time, he gave Kings Of Leon's iconic Aha Shake Heartbreak a go.
Watch his YouTube video above.
The southern blues/indie rock classics transfer perfectly. Tunes like Milk and Slow Night, So Long maintain their erie atmosphere, whilst Four Kicks and The Bucket take on a whole new sound.
We're obsessed.
Watch his cover of Nirvana's Nevermind in full:
Nirvana - Nevermind (Ukulele cover)
Eat.My.Uke has done it again and covered the whole of Nevermind on Ukulele. Amazing scenes.
03:30
See him absolutely smash Arctic Monkeys' debut Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not album:
Arctic Monkeys - Ukulele cover Eat My Ukulele has done it again! This time covering Arctic Monkeys awesome debut! 03:53
Arctic Monkeys - Ukulele cover
Eat My Ukulele has done it again! This time covering Arctic Monkeys awesome debut!
03:53
