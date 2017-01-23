Kings Of Leon Add Dates To 2017 UK Arena Tour

Kings Of Leon
The Followills have achieved world domination with their bluesy stadium rock.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Waste A Moment four-piece will play extra shows in Manchester and Sheffield.
Kings Of Leon have added new dates to their UK Arena tour.
Last year, the Nashville four-piece announced they'd be touring their seventh studio album, WALLS, with string of arena dates for 2017.
Now, the Nashville outfit have confirmed further UK dates, adding a show at the Manchester and Sheffield Arenas on the 9th and 10th June respectively.
Just announced: KOL has added shows in Manchester and Sheffield this June. Tickets go on sale Friday, 27 Jan: https://t.co/S2xHOnZDIy pic.twitter.com/qu6BFOfTLf— Kings Of Leon (@KingsOfLeon) January 23, 2017
Caleb Followill and co. will also headline Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Thursday 6 July, with support from Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats.
#LONDON … see you at #HydePark next July @BSTHydePark @KingsOfLeon pic.twitter.com/uGgesvdsMS— PIXIES (@PIXIES) November 24, 2016
Their fellow American rockers The Killers have just been confirmed as the final headline act for the festival, closing the Hyde Park event on 8 July with support from Elbow, Tears For Fears and White Lies.
The Followills have achieved world domination with their bluesy stadium rock.
The band have used throwback footage from their early days.
Which artists have come out of the block, all guns blazing? We pick half a ton of excellent debuts.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The Kooks, The Human League and Metronomy are among the acts confirmed for the festival this year.
Celebrate 11 years since Arctic Monkeys' debut LP, with the Welsh legend's cover of I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.
Comments
Powered by Facebook