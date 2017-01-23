Kings Of Leon Add Dates To 2017 UK Arena Tour

Kings Of Leon have added new dates to their UK Arena tour.

Last year, the Nashville four-piece announced they'd be touring their seventh studio album, WALLS, with string of arena dates for 2017.

Now, the Nashville outfit have confirmed further UK dates, adding a show at the Manchester and Sheffield Arenas on the 9th and 10th June respectively.

Just announced: KOL has added shows in Manchester and Sheffield this June. Tickets go on sale Friday, 27 Jan: https://t.co/S2xHOnZDIy pic.twitter.com/qu6BFOfTLf — Kings Of Leon (@KingsOfLeon) January 23, 2017

Caleb Followill and co. will also headline Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Thursday 6 July, with support from Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats.

Their fellow American rockers The Killers have just been confirmed as the final headline act for the festival, closing the Hyde Park event on 8 July with support from Elbow, Tears For Fears and White Lies.