WATCH: How Kings Of Leon Explain Sex On Fire To Their Kids Is Genius

Caleb and Nathan Followill discussed with Radio X's Gordon Smart how their children react to their music.
Kings Of Leon have given us hilarious insight into how they'd explain Sex On Fire to their kids.
When asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart if they're prepared for their kids asking them about the content of their songs, drummer Nathan Followill replied: "It's Socks on Fire. Uncle Caleb's socks caught on fire one night when I was drying them out on the heater."
However, frontman Caleb, who shares four-year-old Dixie with model wife Lily Aldridge, interjected: "I think that song is the least of our worries. We have much bigger things to tackle than Sex On Fire."
His brother Nathan added: "They won't listen to Taper Jean Girl. Ever."
Talking about how aware his four-year-old daughter Violet is of the band, the WALLS sticksman revealed: "Anytime she hears Kings Of Leon's music... yeah she knows Kings Of Leon.
"Like 'that's uncle Caleb singing, and that's daddy on the drums, and that's... someone filling in for uncle Jared on the bass.'"
