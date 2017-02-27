WATCH: Kings Of Leon's Maddest Gig Moment Is VERY Gory...

Kings Of Leon have shared one of the craziest things that have happened to them while playing live, and it's quite gross.

When asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart about the maddest thing they've ever seen while on stage, frontman Caleb Followill replied: "We've seen somebody come over the front with a badly broken arm".

It gets a lot worse, though...

Find out how their gruesome tale ends here:

Play Kings Of Leon share their maddest gig moment. This is just crazy! ? @KingsOfLeon @gordonsmart 00:49

Drummer Nathan Followill added: "But we just came off stage before the encore, so we go cool off- whatever. And they're like 'can you please just come sign something real quick?'

He continued: '"Somebody broke their arm coming over the barrier and they refused to go until you sign her arm, so when her cast is taken off, the first thing she sees is you guys'.

"So a couple of us actually signed..."

Caleb interjected: "Around the bone".