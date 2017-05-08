Kings Of Leon Bassist Upsets Wrestling Fans With “Childish” Tweet

The Kings Of Leon bassist tweets that maybe adults shouldn’t watch the sport… which cues an instant smackdown from fans.

Jared Followill and some wrestlers

Kings Of Leon’s Jared Followill dropped himself right in it this afternoon (Monday 8 May) when he claimed that pro wrestling was childish.

The bassist tweeted: “Hey, adults. Let's maybe not watch professional wrestling. Ya know?”

This was a red rag to to all the wrestlin’ fans out there, who immediately sprang to the sport’s defence and trolled Followill mercilessly with a series of choice gifs.

Jared quickly tried to backtrack, but his comment wasn't given much of a chance...

...Until Jared had to backpedal a little bit more... 

And a bit more...

Until he ended up pinning THIS tweet. Oh dear.

Kings Of Leon's next show is in Austin - Texas being the home of The Undertaker and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin... so let's hope there aren't too many fans in the audience, eh Jared?

