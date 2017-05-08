Kings Of Leon Bassist Upsets Wrestling Fans With “Childish” Tweet

Kings Of Leon
The Followills have achieved world domination with their bluesy stadium rock.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Kings Of Leon bassist tweets that maybe adults shouldn’t watch the sport… which cues an instant smackdown from fans.
Kings Of Leon’s Jared Followill dropped himself right in it this afternoon (Monday 8 May) when he claimed that pro wrestling was childish.
The bassist tweeted: “Hey, adults. Let's maybe not watch professional wrestling. Ya know?”
Hey, adults. Let's maybe not watch professional wrestling. Ya know?— Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017
This was a red rag to to all the wrestlin’ fans out there, who immediately sprang to the sport’s defence and trolled Followill mercilessly with a series of choice gifs.
@teeray5433 @Myrocks_ @youngfollowill pic.twitter.com/NYU0sEKxIh— Mark Bland (@markbland) May 8, 2017
@markbland @teeray5433 @Myrocks_ @youngfollowill pic.twitter.com/ZY2Nn5C0TL— steven hibbins (@steven83hibbins) May 8, 2017
@youngfollowill No. pic.twitter.com/74HIjzmAeq— Joe Healey (@JoeHealey42) May 8, 2017
@youngfollowill pic.twitter.com/3NMx9JGAaz— Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) May 8, 2017
@youngfollowill This is like telling people not to listen to music or read books because you personally are tone deaf and illiterate.— Khandaghabadi (@SheikKhan) May 8, 2017
Jared quickly tried to backtrack, but his comment wasn't given much of a chance...
Ok. So I've gathered a lot of people love wrestling. Folks are angry. Really angry. I wasn't being literal. Continue to enjoy.— Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017
@youngfollowill pic.twitter.com/U7fGtVSCqt— matt kulper (@mattkulper) May 8, 2017
.@youngfollowill pic.twitter.com/gp8BTYEL0Z— Former RingsideXcess (@MrJamesRolls) May 8, 2017
@youngfollowill the ol "lol u mad? i troll u" defense pic.twitter.com/4XBB3EBsiL— thatdingus (@ThingsMaxThinks) May 8, 2017
...Until Jared had to backpedal a little bit more...
Guys! Guys! Guys! So that was a test! You all passed with flying colors! I thought people were against wrestling! But nope! Not us!— Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017
And a bit more...
I'll do this once before filtering out anyone I don't follow. I'm sarcastic. It's satire. Couldn't care less what you watch. Move along.— Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017
Until he ended up pinning THIS tweet. Oh dear.
May 8, 2017
Kings Of Leon's next show is in Austin - Texas being the home of The Undertaker and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin... so let's hope there aren't too many fans in the audience, eh Jared?
The Followills have achieved world domination with their bluesy stadium rock.
Brothers! Sisters! It's all about the siblings. We look at some of the bands where blood is thicker than water.
The WALLS four-piece will play the London festival on 6 July this year.
4am - 6:30am
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook