Kings Of Leon Bassist Upsets Wrestling Fans With “Childish” Tweet

Kings Of Leon’s Jared Followill dropped himself right in it this afternoon (Monday 8 May) when he claimed that pro wrestling was childish.

The bassist tweeted: “Hey, adults. Let's maybe not watch professional wrestling. Ya know?”

Hey, adults. Let's maybe not watch professional wrestling. Ya know? — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

This was a red rag to to all the wrestlin’ fans out there, who immediately sprang to the sport’s defence and trolled Followill mercilessly with a series of choice gifs.

@youngfollowill This is like telling people not to listen to music or read books because you personally are tone deaf and illiterate. — Khandaghabadi (@SheikKhan) May 8, 2017

Jared quickly tried to backtrack, but his comment wasn't given much of a chance...

Ok. So I've gathered a lot of people love wrestling. Folks are angry. Really angry. I wasn't being literal. Continue to enjoy. — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

...Until Jared had to backpedal a little bit more...

Guys! Guys! Guys! So that was a test! You all passed with flying colors! I thought people were against wrestling! But nope! Not us! — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

And a bit more...

I'll do this once before filtering out anyone I don't follow. I'm sarcastic. It's satire. Couldn't care less what you watch. Move along. — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

Until he ended up pinning THIS tweet. Oh dear.

Kings Of Leon's next show is in Austin - Texas being the home of The Undertaker and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin... so let's hope there aren't too many fans in the audience, eh Jared?

