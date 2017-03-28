Kings Of Leon Add Eight Support Acts To British Summer Time Gig

Kings Of Leon
The Followills have achieved world domination with their bluesy stadium rock.
The WALLS four-piece will play the London festival on 6 July this year.
Kings of Leon have added a whopping eight new support acts to their Barclaycard British Summer time gig.
It was previously announced that the WALLS rockers were set to top the bill at the Hyde Park festival on 6 July, with support in the Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats.
Now it has been announced that Caleb Followill and co. will see additional support from the likes of Frightened Rabbit, Deaf Havana and Local Natives.
See the full added line-up here:
Also joining @kingsofleon are @TheCBsMusic @SaintMotel @bennybookmarks & @BillyRaffoul ! Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/lT8uDpK9bV pic.twitter.com/6EAHrHqwjz— BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) March 28, 2017
The likes of Green Day and The Killers have also been announced for BST Hyde Park 2017, which takes place throughout July this year.
Caleb and Nathan Followill told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the gruesome moment a fan broke their arm.
Caleb and Nathan Followill discussed with Radio X's Gordon Smart how their children react to their music.
