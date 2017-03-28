Kings Of Leon Add Eight Support Acts To British Summer Time Gig

Kings of Leon have added a whopping eight new support acts to their Barclaycard British Summer time gig.

It was previously announced that the WALLS rockers were set to top the bill at the Hyde Park festival on 6 July, with support in the Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats.

Now it has been announced that Caleb Followill and co. will see additional support from the likes of Frightened Rabbit, Deaf Havana and Local Natives.

See the full added line-up here:

The likes of Green Day and The Killers have also been announced for BST Hyde Park 2017, which takes place throughout July this year.