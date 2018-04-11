Kings Of Leon & Catfish For Glasgow Summer Sessions

The bands have been confirmed to headline the Scottish festival with Kendrick Lamar, with The Wombats, Twin Atlantic and DMA's added to the bill.

Glasgow Summer Sessions have announced Kings of Leon, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Kendrick Lamar as their headliners.

The Use Somebody rockers will top the bill at the outdoor festival in Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Wednesday 22 August.

Their epic set will be followed by Llandudno four-piece Catfish, who will headline on Saturday 25 August and give their Scottish fans a hint of material from their third studio album and the follow-up to The Ride.

Photo credit: Press/Jill Furmonovsky

The event will also see US rapping superstar Kendrick Lamar take to the stage on Wednesday 29 August.

Also added to the growing bill are The Wombats, Twin Atlantic and N.E.R.D plus DMA’s, Bugzy Malone, Peace, and Neon Waltz.

The dates will form part of a string of gigs in the city, which include headline sets from Kasabian and Rag'n'Bone man in Princes Street Gardens.

