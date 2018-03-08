WATCH: Tom Grennan Loves This Kasabian Song Right Now...

The Sober singer revealed to Radio X which song from the Leicester rockers floats his boat.

Tom Grennan has revealed which Kasabian song he can't get enough of.

Watch our video above.

Asked about one of his favourite new British bangers, he told Radio X: "One track I'm really loving at the moment is Kasabian's Bless This Acid House".

Watch Kasabian's Bless This Acid House video:

Speaking to John Kennedy about the track last year, Serge said : “This was the last song to be recorded. You know the story of Bruce Springsteen, they took his album into the management and they said it’s great, but you need a single on it. And then he wrote Dancing In The Dark or something.

"I always like the directness of the Ramones and the Stooges, but to find those three chords, it’s so hard - they rarely turn up. But this was bang, 15 minutes. I was at Mike Pickering’s house and he had this poster that said Bless This Acid House and I wrote it down on my phone.

"In the 70s, you’d hear a lot of tunes referencing rock ’n’ roll from the 50s, so I though that was interesting, me referencing acid house, which is now 20-odd years old. But rather than do a synth track, I thought a punk song referencing acid house would be quite cool. A nice little nod.”

Watch Brian Blessed's dramatic reading of the track:

Lead photo credit: Tom Grennan: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Formula 1, Tom Meighan: Ferdy Damman/AFP/Getty Images