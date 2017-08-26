WATCH: Kasabian Cover Nirvana At Reading Festival 2017

26th August 2017, 12:06

The Eez-Eh rockers played a rendition of All Apologies and paid tribute to the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.

Kasabian at Reading festival 2017

Kasabian paid tribute to Nirvana by performing their classic track at Reading festival on Friday (25 August).

The Bless This Acid House rockers played an epic 18-track set, which included their take on the band's 1993 In Utero track, All Apologies.

Watch it here, in a video uploaded to YouTube by jagostar1:  

Speaking previously to Radio X about the festival Serge Pizzorno credited Nirvana's 1992 Reading performance as one of the most memorable.

When quizzed on what makes Reading and Leeds so special, the guitarist mused: "For me, I just remember the Nirvana  performance and it has that history I suppose. And the crowd at both shows is just ridiculous.

"It just sticks with you forever."

The You're In Love With A Psycho rocker's career-spanning set also included a dedication to the late Sir Bruce Forsyth, who passed away at age 89 last week.

During their track Vlad The Impala, where they were joined on set by Mighty Boosh star and close friend to Serge, Noel Fielding, frontman Tom Meighan sang: “Bruce Forsyth, I’ll see you on the other side”.

Meanwhile, Friday at Leeds saw Queens Of The Stone Age play a surprise set, which included their new single The Way You Used To Do and old classics such as No One Knows. 

See Kasabian's full setlist courtesy of setlist.fm:

1.  Ill Ray (The King)
2. Bumblebeee
3. Eez-Eh (Daft Punk's "Around The World" outro)
4. Underdog
5. Shoot the Runner
6. You're in Love With a Psycho
7. Club Foot
8. Re‐Wired
9. Treat
10. Switchblade Smiles
11. Empire
12. Bless This Acid House
13. Stevie
14. All Apologies (Nirvana  cover)
15. L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

Encore:
16. Comeback Kid
17. Vlad the Impaler (joined on stage by Noel Fielding)
 18. Fire

 

