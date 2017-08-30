Watch Kasabian's Ill Ray (The King) Video With GOT's Lena Headey

Kasabian have unveiled the new video for Ill Ray (The King).

The promo features Game Of Thrones actress Lena Headey, who's best known for her portrayl of Cersei in the hit series, as an awkward sorceress.

Watch it here:

Headey conjures up none other than King Richard III, who is played by This Is England star Michael Socha.

The pair then go on a bizarre date, heading out into town, visiting the museum and getting chucked out of the pub, before indulging in a boozy curry.

Lena doesn't quite get the happy ending she wants though, but she doesn't seem overly bothered.

It first became apparent that the GOT actress was set for Kasabian's new vid when photos leaked of her shooting for the Leicester band in their hometown.

Lena Headey and "Richard III" in The Lanes in Leicester, filming a new @KasabianHQ music video pic.twitter.com/QsnJhNaalP — marlena (@marlenaheadey) August 13, 2017

Meanwhile, the band played an epic headline set at Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend, covering Nirvana's All Apologies on the Friday (25 August).

Watch their performance here, in a video uploaded to YouTube by jagostar1:

Speaking previously to Radio X about the festival Serge Pizzorno credited Nirvana's 1992 Reading performance as one of the most memorable.

When quizzed on what makes Reading and Leeds so special, the guitarist mused: "For me, I just remember the Nirvana performance and it has that history I suppose. And the crowd at both shows is just ridiculous.

"It just sticks with you forever."

Watch them perform an acoustic version of You're In Love With A Psycho at St. Laurence's Church in Reading: