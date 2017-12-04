WATCH: Brian Blessed Performs Kasabian's Bless This Acid House

See the legend's dramatic reading of the Kasabian banger, which he performed exclusively for Johnny Vaughan on Radio X.

Brian Blessed is known for his unmistakeable booming voice, so what better way to show it off by dramatically reading one of the biggest indie singles of the year?

When the Flash Gordon star visited Johnny Vaughan at Radio X HQ, we asked him to read Kasabian's Bless This Acid House, and by GOD did he deliver.

Watch his take on the track in our video above.

Meanwhile, Kasabian mega-fan Peter Crouch proved once again why he such a legend by getting stuck in at the band's recent London gig.

The Eez-Eh rockers played two dates at The O2 Arena on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 December, and the Stoke City footballer was captured going large in the crowd.

Watch a clip of the striker, courtesy of This Feeling who shared the clip and Kasabian who retweeted it below:

Kasabian have also been announced for Isle Of Wight festival 2018.

The Eez-Eh rockers will headline the festival alongside the likes of Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher and The Killers.

See the Isle Of Wight Festival 2018 line-up so far:

Friday

Kasabian

The Script



Saturday

Depeche Mode

Liam Gallagher

James Bay

Blossoms



Sunday

The Killers

Van Morrison