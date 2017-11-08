WATCH: Serge Pizzorno Reveals Kasabian's Biggest New Tune

8 November 2017, 16:23

The guitarist told Radio X's Gordon Smart which of their For Crying Out Loud tracks "sets the tone" for their live shows.

Serge Pizzorno has told Radio X that Ill Ray has become one of the most popular tracks at their gigs.

Watch our video above.

Asked by Gordon Smart which For Crying Out Loud songs had been taken on the most by the fans, the Eez-Eh rocker replied: "I've gotta say Ill Ray's kind of the one that's really taken (off).

"It's weird you can never predict, and that's why I love it, because as much as you think 'ah this is gonna be great..."

He added: "And we open with it. I hope that's not giving too much away, but we open with it. It sets the tone for this hypnotic gathering of people".

Meanwhile, Kasabian have released more tickets to to their For Crying Out Loud tour, and Radio X have four to give away each day this week (6-10 November 2017)

Tune into Toby Tarrant from 6.30am and Gordon Smart from 7pm for your chance to win tickets. 

Trending On Radio X

The Wombats press image 2017

LISTEN: The Wombats Announce New Album & Single

Foo Fighters 2017

Foo Fighters For Download Paris 2018

Rolling Stones press 2017

Looks Like The Rolling Stones Will Play The UK After All...

Download Festival 2018 sign

Download Festival 2018 Announces Second Headliner

Kasabian Tickets

Kasabian
  • The SSE Hydro
    Glasgow
  • Sat 25 nov '17
    18:30
  • from £39.50
  • Buy Now

Kasabian Songs

Kasabian Latest

See more Kasabian Latest

Marcus Mumford was captain of Team Ferdinand

IN PICTURES: Game 4 Grenfell

Lena Headey in Kasabian's Ill Ray (The King)

Watch Kasabian's Ill Ray (The King) Video With GOT's Lena Headey

Kasabian Leeds Festival 2017

Serge Kasabian Talks Nirvana Tribute At Reading & Leeds

Kasabian at Reading festival 2017

WATCH: Kasabian Cover Nirvana At Reading Festival 2017

Serge Pizzorno Kasabian press

Serge: Serious Business Is Gonna Happen At Reading & Leeds