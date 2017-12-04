WATCH: Peter Crouch Moshed At Kasabian's O2 Gig

4 December 2017, 16:08

See the footballer absolutely go for it at their London gig.

Footage of Peter Crouch getting into a mosh pit at Kasabian's London gig is doing the rounds.

The Eez-Eh rockers played two dates at The O2 Arena on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 December, and the Stoke City footballer has been captured going for it in the crowd.

Watch a video of the striker getting stuck in during Fire, courtesy of This Feeling, above.

And they weren't the only ones to see Crouchy on the night. 

Vicky Millward shared a clip of him dancing with Serge Pizzorno, with the caption: "Peter Crouch, you are my new favourite human being !"

Another fan simply wrote: "what a night !!!!!".

It's not the first time Peter Crouch has proved to be a huge Kasabian fan.

Back in 2014, he was captured going mental to Kasabian's L.S.F. in London, somehow riding on top of a brave participant's shoulders.

Watch it here: 

Kasabian continue their For Crying Out Live tour dates at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena tonight (4 December), and head to Liverpool's Echo Arena on Tuesday (5 December).

Photo credit: Steve Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

