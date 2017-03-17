Watch Kasabian's You're In Love With A Psycho Lyric Video

The lyric video for Kasabian's You're In Love With A Pyscho has been unveiled.

Watch it below:

The single comes from the band's sixth studio album For Crying Out Loud, which is set for release on 28 April 2017.

Pre-order For Crying Out Loud now for access to exclusive gigs! Out 28th April https://t.co/n31q0hlOW4 #ForCryingOutLoud pic.twitter.com/NPb9QfOn8f — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) March 17, 2017

The Leicester outfit have also announced eight intimate UK shows across April, including three dates at The O2 Forum, Kentish Town.

Speaking about the new album, Serge Pizzorno said: "It’s a real feel-good record. Positive get up and go innit."

He added: "It's an album full of hope, when there’s not a lot of it going around.”

Photo: YouTube/KasabianVEVO