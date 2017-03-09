WATCH: Kasabian Bring New Album Tracks To Sydney Opera House

WATCH: Kasabian Share Behind The Scenes Videos & Pics For New Album
The video for their first single features Noel Fielding and This Is England's Stephen Graham.
The Eez-Eh four-piece also covered Daft Punk's Around The World as they played two nights at the famous venue.
Kasabian played two dates at the Sydney Opera House this week, and performed tracks from their new album.
Wednesday (8 March) saw the band give Comeback Kid's its live debut, opening their 18-track set with the FIFA 17 soundtrack.
Watch them perform the song, which was uploaded to YouTube by WM:
Tom Meighan and co. also performed Put Your Life On It, which Serge treated fans to an acoustic version of from his Sydney hotel room.
See it in action below:
The band also paid tribute to Daft Punk, playing the duo's Around The World single as an outro for their Eez-Eh banger.
Kasabian have a break before returning to Britain to play Glasgow Green on 8 July 2017, and heading to Serge's country of origin, Italy.
Until then, the Leicestershire outfit have been teasing the new album with their fans, serving up a behind the scenes look at the video for their first single, which includes cameos from Noel Fielding and This Is England's Stephen Graham.
Watch it here:
Behind the scenes on Friday's shoot, originally for @TheLADbibleGrp , now with extra bits! Big thanks to @StephenGraham73 and @noelfielding11 pic.twitter.com/PAOUXKWDVg— KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) March 6, 2017
