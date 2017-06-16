WATCH: Kasabian Play Intimate Reading Gig

Kasabian played an intimate show at St Laurence's Church in Reading last night (15 June).

The Reading & Leeds warm-up gig saw the Eez-Eh rockers play a very special stripped-back, acoustic set to an exclusive crowd of festival ticket holders.

See our footage of the special event from Radio X's Dan O'Connell.

Watch them perform You're In Love With A Psycho, which is the first single to come from their For Crying Out Loud album.

Play Kasabian - You're In Love With A Psycho at St Laurence's Church Watch Serge Pizzorno and Tom Meighan play the intimate Reading gig. 00:41

See a stripped-back version of L.S.F:

Play Kasabian - L.S.F. at St Laurence's Church in Reading See Serge Pizzorno and Tom Meighan play the intimate gig. 01:51

See Serge and Tom deliver their Stevie anthem with a twist:

Play Kasabian - Stevie St Laurence's Church in Reading See Serge Pizzorno and Tom Meighan play the intimate gig. 00:44

Kasabian will headline Reading & Leeds festival on the August Bank Holiday weekend, alongside Muse and Eminem. Also confirmed for the twin festivals is the likes of Liam Gallagher, Bastille, Blossoms and Two Door Cinema Club.

See the most recent line-up poster below:

Still: Twitter/KasabianHQ