Watch Kasabian Fans Chant To L.S.F. At TRNSMT Festival

Serge Pizzorno's Up For The Great British Bake Off
The Kasabian rocker told Radio X's Dan O'Connell he wouldn't mind appearing on the show, which is set to be co-hosted by his friend Noel Fielding this year.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See the Leicester rockers whip the crowd into a frenzy on night two of the new Glasgow city festival.
No one gets a crowd going quite like Kasabian, and their headline set at TRNSMT festival on Saturday (8 July) proved just that.
Watch a video of the crowd singing along to their L.S.F anthem, courtesy of TRNSMT's official Facebook page:
Kasabian fans chant to L.S.F. at TRNSMT festival 2017
See the Leicester rockers headline the new Glasgow festival.
02:30
Opening with Ill Ray (The King) from their current For Crying Out Loud Album, the Leicester rockers played a 19-track set, which included crowd favourites Eez-Eh, Shoot The Runner, Underdog and Club Foot.
Despite pleasing the crowd with a greatest hits-style set, newer tracks You're In Love With A Psycho, Bless This Acid House, Put Your Life On It and Comeback Kid slotted into the setlist perfectly.
Also headlining the new city festival, which acted as somewhat of a replacement for T in The Park this year, were Radiohead and Biffy Clyrio- who headlined the Friday and Sunday night respectively.
1. Ill Ray (The King)
2. Bumblebeee
3. Eez-Eh (with Daft Punk's "Around The World" snippet)
4. Underdog
5. Shoot the Runner
6. You're in Love With a Psycho
7. I.D.
8. Club Foot
9. Re‐Wired
10. Treat
11. Switchblade Smiles
12. Empire
13. Bless This Acid House
14. Stevie
15. Put Your Life on It
16. L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)
Encore:
17. Comeback Kid
18. Vlad the Impaler
19. Fire
The Kasabian rocker told Radio X's Dan O'Connell he wouldn't mind appearing on the show, which is set to be co-hosted by his friend Noel Fielding this year.
See the rockers play an acoustic set at St Laurence's Church.
The football club and the Eez-Eh rockers have teamed up to create an exclusive capsule collection.
See the black and white punk-inspired visuals for their latest single.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Foo Fighters Run
The Libertines Don't Look Back Into The Sun
Arcade Fire Everything Now
Has the grime star just teased a collaboration with the The Rolling Stones legend?
The Wall Of Glass singer has slammed his estranged brother after he supported the Irish band at Twickenham Stadium this weekend.
Comments
Powered by Facebook