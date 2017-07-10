Watch Kasabian Fans Chant To L.S.F. At TRNSMT Festival

No one gets a crowd going quite like Kasabian, and their headline set at TRNSMT festival on Saturday (8 July) proved just that.

Watch a video of the crowd singing along to their L.S.F anthem, courtesy of TRNSMT's official Facebook page:

Play Kasabian fans chant to L.S.F. at TRNSMT festival 2017 See the Leicester rockers headline the new Glasgow festival. 02:30

Opening with Ill Ray (The King) from their current For Crying Out Loud Album, the Leicester rockers played a 19-track set, which included crowd favourites Eez-Eh, Shoot The Runner, Underdog and Club Foot.

Despite pleasing the crowd with a greatest hits-style set, newer tracks You're In Love With A Psycho, Bless This Acid House, Put Your Life On It and Comeback Kid slotted into the setlist perfectly.

Also headlining the new city festival, which acted as somewhat of a replacement for T in The Park this year, were Radiohead and Biffy Clyrio- who headlined the Friday and Sunday night respectively.

See Kasabian's full TRNSMT setlist here:

1. Ill Ray (The King)

2. Bumblebeee

3. Eez-Eh (with Daft Punk's "Around The World" snippet)

4. Underdog

5. Shoot the Runner

6. You're in Love With a Psycho

7. I.D.

8. Club Foot

9. Re‐Wired

10. Treat

11. Switchblade Smiles

12. Empire

13. Bless This Acid House

14. Stevie

15. Put Your Life on It

16. L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

Encore:

17. Comeback Kid

18. Vlad the Impaler

19. Fire