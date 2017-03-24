WATCH: Kasabian Cover Cypress Hill's Insane In The Brain

Kasabian Talk Leicester's Champions League Match Clashing With Their London Gig
Serge Pizzorno told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan "we won’t go on until it’s over".
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See Tom and Serge take on one of the hip-hop outfit's biggest tracks.
Kasabian have covered Cypress Hill's Insane In The Membrane for triple j's Like A Version feature.
Watch them below:
Speaking about their love for hip-hop music, frontman Tom Meighan told triple j: "I was into rap music when I was about 11, 12- like NWA and Cypress Hill. Old school now".
He joked: " it goes right back to when I was a gangsta".
Asked if there were any hip-hop inspirations in their music, Serge revealed: "From the get-go, from the first release which was Processed Beats."
He added: "It's always been a huge influence on the production especially, and the delivery as well. Tom's an MC. I always thought he was an MC not a singer".
Photo: YouTube/triple j
Serge Pizzorno told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan "we won’t go on until it’s over".
Don't just wear it... share it. Radio X takes a look at the most memorable and coolest band t-shirts around.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Wheatus Teenage Dirtbag
Oasis Supersonic
Comments
Powered by Facebook