WATCH: Kasabian Cover Cypress Hill's Insane In The Brain

Kasabian have covered Cypress Hill's Insane In The Membrane for triple j's Like A Version feature.

Watch them below:

Speaking about their love for hip-hop music, frontman Tom Meighan told triple j: "I was into rap music when I was about 11, 12- like NWA and Cypress Hill. Old school now".

He joked: " it goes right back to when I was a gangsta".

Asked if there were any hip-hop inspirations in their music, Serge revealed: "From the get-go, from the first release which was Processed Beats."

He added: "It's always been a huge influence on the production especially, and the delivery as well. Tom's an MC. I always thought he was an MC not a singer".

Photo: YouTube/triple j