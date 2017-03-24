WATCH: Kasabian Cover Cypress Hill's Insane In The Brain

24th March 2017, 13:17

See Tom and Serge take on one of the hip-hop outfit's biggest tracks.

Kasabian cover Cypress Hill for triple j

Kasabian have covered Cypress Hill's Insane In The Membrane for triple j's Like A Version feature. 

Watch them below:

Speaking about their love for hip-hop music, frontman Tom Meighan told triple j: "I was into rap music when I was about 11, 12- like NWA and Cypress Hill. Old school now".

He joked: " it goes right back to when I was a gangsta".

Asked if there were any hip-hop inspirations in their music, Serge revealed: "From the get-go, from the first release which was Processed Beats."

He added: "It's always been a huge influence on the production especially, and the delivery as well. Tom's an MC. I always thought he was an MC not a singer". 

Photo: YouTube/triple j

Comments

Latest Kasabian Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

  • Kasabian
    Wed 12 April 17
    19:00
    Venue Cymru
    Llandudno
    from £45.00
    Buy Now
  • Kasabian
    Thu 13 April 17
    19:00
    O2 Academy Birmingham
    Birmingham
    from £45.00
    Buy Now
  • Kasabian
    Sat 15 April 17
    19:00
    Newport Centre
    Newport
    from £45.00
    Buy Now

MORE ON KASABIAN

Now Playing

Gordon Smart

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Gordon Smart

News