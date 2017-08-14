WATCH: Game Of Thrones' Cersei For New Kasabian Video

Serge Pizzorno Prepped For Glasto In The Least Rock 'N' Roll Way Ever...
The Kasabian rocker recalled the unconventional way he prepared for their 2014 set, which involved his good mate Noel Fielding.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See Lena Headey, who plays the formidable character in the hit series, behind the scenes with the band in Leicester.
Kasabian appear to have recruited Game Of Thrones actress Lena Headey to star in their next music video.
Not content to grace our TV screens every week as the fearsome Cersei Lannister, the British actress has been spotted shooting with the Leicester rockers in their hometown.
Watch the video footage, shared on Twitter by mega-fan marlenaholic, which sees Headey looking very different wearing her dark locks and a shell-suit top.
Lena behind the scenes, shooting a music video with @KasabianHQ in a pub in Leicester, yesterday pic.twitter.com/tbnIEndAkt— marlena (@marlenaholic) August 11, 2017
Though Headey appears to have ditched her period garb for something a bit more modern, the video still has historic feel with the addition of a King Richard III.
See some pics of the star below:
Lena at the "An Indian Summer" festival in Leicester, yesterday.— marlena (@marlenaholic) August 11, 2017
Look at my beautiful, crazy, talented dork. Easy to say I'm in love pic.twitter.com/DfPferVTk4
Lena Headey and "Richard III" in The Lanes in Leicester, filming a new @KasabianHQ music video pic.twitter.com/QsnJhNaalP— marlena (@marlenaholic) August 13, 2017
This isn't the first time Game Of Thrones has collided with the music world, however.
Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor in the series, forged his own career as a DJ and producer, while our favourite member of the unsullied, Grey Worm - who is played by Jacob Anderson also has a successful music career under the name Raleigh Ritchie.
But how we can forget the Ed Sheeran's cameo in the first episode of Series 7?
Watch it again here, courtesy of HBO and Twitter account @HiWatchThis:
Ed Sheeran makes Game Of Thrones cameo
Watch the Castle on The Hill star appear in the Season 7 premiere.
00:54
The Kasabian rocker recalled the unconventional way he prepared for their 2014 set, which involved his good mate Noel Fielding.
And his Dad's response was priceless!
See the Leicester rockers whip the crowd into a frenzy on night two of the new Glasgow city festival.
The Kasabian rocker told Radio X's Dan O'Connell he wouldn't mind appearing on the show, which is set to be co-hosted by his friend Noel Fielding this year.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The Black Keys Lonely Boy
Kings Of Leon Find Me
Primal Scream Loaded
The great "Preemark" vs. "Pr-eye-mark" debate has been settled, and some of you won't be happy.
The Killers frontman has revealed his sons saw the band for the first time at London's Hyde Park.
Comments
Powered by Facebook