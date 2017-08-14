WATCH: Game Of Thrones' Cersei For New Kasabian Video

14th August 2017, 14:45

See Lena Headey, who plays the formidable character in the hit series, behind the scenes with the band in Leicester.

Lena Headey as Cersei in Game Of Thrones and Tom M

Kasabian appear to have recruited Game Of Thrones actress Lena Headey to star in their next music video. 

Not content to grace our TV screens every week as the fearsome Cersei Lannister, the British actress has been spotted shooting with the Leicester rockers in their hometown.

Watch the video footage, shared on Twitter by mega-fan marlenaholic, which sees Headey looking very different wearing her dark locks and a shell-suit top. 

Though Headey appears to have ditched her period garb for something a bit more modern, the video still has historic feel with the addition of a King Richard III. 

See some pics of the star below: 

This isn't the first time Game Of Thrones has collided with the music world, however.

Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor in the series, forged his own career as a DJ and producer, while our favourite member of the unsullied, Grey Worm - who is played by Jacob Anderson also has a successful music career under the name Raleigh Ritchie.  

But how we can forget the Ed Sheeran's cameo in the first episode of Series 7?

Watch it again here, courtesy of HBO and Twitter account @HiWatchThis:

Play

Ed Sheeran makes Game Of Thrones cameo

Watch the Castle on The Hill star appear in the Season 7 premiere.

00:54

