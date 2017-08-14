WATCH: Game Of Thrones' Cersei For New Kasabian Video

Kasabian appear to have recruited Game Of Thrones actress Lena Headey to star in their next music video.

Not content to grace our TV screens every week as the fearsome Cersei Lannister, the British actress has been spotted shooting with the Leicester rockers in their hometown.

Watch the video footage, shared on Twitter by mega-fan marlenaholic, which sees Headey looking very different wearing her dark locks and a shell-suit top.

Lena behind the scenes, shooting a music video with @KasabianHQ in a pub in Leicester, yesterday pic.twitter.com/tbnIEndAkt — marlena (@marlenaholic) August 11, 2017

Though Headey appears to have ditched her period garb for something a bit more modern, the video still has historic feel with the addition of a King Richard III.

See some pics of the star below:

Lena at the "An Indian Summer" festival in Leicester, yesterday.

Look at my beautiful, crazy, talented dork. Easy to say I'm in love pic.twitter.com/DfPferVTk4 — marlena (@marlenaholic) August 11, 2017

Lena Headey and "Richard III" in The Lanes in Leicester, filming a new @KasabianHQ music video pic.twitter.com/QsnJhNaalP — marlena (@marlenaholic) August 13, 2017

This isn't the first time Game Of Thrones has collided with the music world, however.

Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor in the series, forged his own career as a DJ and producer, while our favourite member of the unsullied, Grey Worm - who is played by Jacob Anderson also has a successful music career under the name Raleigh Ritchie.

But how we can forget the Ed Sheeran's cameo in the first episode of Series 7?

