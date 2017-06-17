Serge Pizzorno's Up For The Great British Bake Off

17th June 2017, 14:00

The Kasabian rocker told Radio X's Dan O'Connell he wouldn't mind appearing on the show, which is set to be co-hosted by his friend Noel Fielding this year.

Serge Pizzorno Kasabian press

Serge Pizzorno may be in one of the busiest British bands at the moment, but the Kasabian guitarist revealed he wouldn't mind a stint on The Great British Bake Off.

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell at their intimate Reading show last night (15 June), the rocker confirmed his good mate Noel Fielding - who is set to co-host the show with Sandi Toksvig when it moves to Channel 4 - wants to get him involved.

"He does," revealed the the Kasabian songsmith. "I wouldn’t rule out, I mean I wouldn’t call myself a celeb but I wouldn’t rule out a appearance on Celeb Bake off – I can make a mean Jaffa Cake for sure."

Serge was joined by frontman Tom Meighan for a special acoustic set at St Laurence's church last night. 

The Reading & Leeds warm-up gig saw the Eez-Eh rockers play a very special stripped-back, acoustic set to an exclusive crowd of festival ticket holders. 

See Dan O'Connell's footage of the show here: 

Watch them perform You're In Love With A Psycho, which is the first single to come from their For Crying Out Loud album.  

Play

Kasabian - You're In Love With A Psycho at St Laurence's Church

Watch Serge Pizzorno and Tom Meighan play the intimate Reading gig.

00:41

See a stripped-back version of L.S.F:

Play

Kasabian - L.S.F. at St Laurence's Church in Reading

See Serge Pizzorno and Tom Meighan play the intimate gig.

01:51

Watch Serge and Tom deliver their Stevie anthem with a twist:

Play

Kasabian - Stevie St Laurence's Church in Reading

See Serge Pizzorno and Tom Meighan play the intimate gig.

00:44

Kasabian will headline Reading & Leeds festival on the August Bank Holiday weekend, alongside Muse and Eminem. Also confirmed for the twin festivals is the likes of Liam Gallagher, Bastille, Blossoms and Two Door Cinema Club. 

Comments

Latest Kasabian Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

  • Kasabian
    Tue 22 August 17
    18:00
    Custom House Square Belfast
    Belfast
    from £33.00
    Buy Now

MORE ON KASABIAN

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News