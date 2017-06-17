Serge Pizzorno's Up For The Great British Bake Off

WATCH: Kasabian Play Intimate Reading Gig
See the rockers play an acoustic set at St Laurence's Church.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Kasabian rocker told Radio X's Dan O'Connell he wouldn't mind appearing on the show, which is set to be co-hosted by his friend Noel Fielding this year.
Serge Pizzorno may be in one of the busiest British bands at the moment, but the Kasabian guitarist revealed he wouldn't mind a stint on The Great British Bake Off.
Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell at their intimate Reading show last night (15 June), the rocker confirmed his good mate Noel Fielding - who is set to co-host the show with Sandi Toksvig when it moves to Channel 4 - wants to get him involved.
"He does," revealed the the Kasabian songsmith. "I wouldn’t rule out, I mean I wouldn’t call myself a celeb but I wouldn’t rule out a appearance on Celeb Bake off – I can make a mean Jaffa Cake for sure."
Serge was joined by frontman Tom Meighan for a special acoustic set at St Laurence's church last night.
The Reading & Leeds warm-up gig saw the Eez-Eh rockers play a very special stripped-back, acoustic set to an exclusive crowd of festival ticket holders.
See Dan O'Connell's footage of the show here:
Watch them perform You're In Love With A Psycho, which is the first single to come from their For Crying Out Loud album.
Kasabian - You're In Love With A Psycho at St Laurence's Church
Watch Serge Pizzorno and Tom Meighan play the intimate Reading gig.
00:41
See a stripped-back version of L.S.F:
Kasabian - L.S.F. at St Laurence's Church in Reading
See Serge Pizzorno and Tom Meighan play the intimate gig.
01:51
Watch Serge and Tom deliver their Stevie anthem with a twist:
Kasabian - Stevie St Laurence's Church in Reading
See Serge Pizzorno and Tom Meighan play the intimate gig.
00:44
Kasabian will headline Reading & Leeds festival on the August Bank Holiday weekend, alongside Muse and Eminem. Also confirmed for the twin festivals is the likes of Liam Gallagher, Bastille, Blossoms and Two Door Cinema Club.
See the rockers play an acoustic set at St Laurence's Church.
Kasabian are back! And Serge is not only musically gifted, he's also got a way with a quote! Here are some of his words of wisdom.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Coldplay Shiver
Royal Blood Lights Out
Alanis Morisette Ironic
Comments
Powered by Facebook