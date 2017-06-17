Serge Pizzorno's Up For The Great British Bake Off

Serge Pizzorno may be in one of the busiest British bands at the moment, but the Kasabian guitarist revealed he wouldn't mind a stint on The Great British Bake Off.

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell at their intimate Reading show last night (15 June), the rocker confirmed his good mate Noel Fielding - who is set to co-host the show with Sandi Toksvig when it moves to Channel 4 - wants to get him involved.

"He does," revealed the the Kasabian songsmith. "I wouldn’t rule out, I mean I wouldn’t call myself a celeb but I wouldn’t rule out a appearance on Celeb Bake off – I can make a mean Jaffa Cake for sure."

Serge was joined by frontman Tom Meighan for a special acoustic set at St Laurence's church last night.

The Reading & Leeds warm-up gig saw the Eez-Eh rockers play a very special stripped-back, acoustic set to an exclusive crowd of festival ticket holders.

Watch them perform You're In Love With A Psycho, which is the first single to come from their For Crying Out Loud album.

See a stripped-back version of L.S.F:

Watch Serge and Tom deliver their Stevie anthem with a twist:

