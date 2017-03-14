Serge Pizzorno: Radiohead's Kid A Changed My Life

LISTEN: Kasabian Share You're In Love With A Psycho Chat
Serge Pizzorno has revealed the meaning behind the new track, and says he wrote it in 15 minutes.
The Kasabian rocker said Thom Yorke is his "number one vocally".
Serge Pizzorno has talked about his love for Radiohead, and said their Kid A album changed his life.
As reported by NME, talking about sharing the bill with the band at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival, the Kasabian guitarist told Q Magazine: "I loved OK Computer’, but when Kid A came out it changed my life.
The Eez-Eh rocker explained: "It got leaked on Napster back in the day, my friend gave me a CD of Everything In Its Right Place and I literally – I’m talking for three days – didn’t listen to anything else, analysed it, went mad."
He added: “And when the album came out it was constant. Had a huge influence on me, on what a rock band could be. To make a classic album and then go, ‘Nah, we’re gonna make this now,’ I always remember that."
Turning his attention to Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, Pizzorno gushed: "For me, Thom Yorke’s probably Number One vocally, his voice gets me like Marvin Gaye, a way of getting to me like no one else. And I love that it divides people as well. It’s an honour to share that bill, that poster will be up in my studio.”
The 36-year-old added: “[I’ve] never met him. God knows what he’d make of us! I hope he’d be able to ignore all the bollocks.”
Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro will headline TRNSMT festival - which will take place on 7-9 July - on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.
The Leicester outfit have also been confirmed to play Reading & Leeds 2017, where they will be joined at the top of the bill by Muse and Eminem.
