Prince Charles Accidentally Photobombs Serge Kasabian At The Pub

In the least likely story of 2017 so far: a photo has emerged which sees Prince Charles inadvertently photobombing Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno.

The band took to Twitter to pose the amazing photo on their official Instagram, writing: "Photo bombing zone ...#HRH"

Photo bombing zone ... #HRH A post shared by Kasabian (@kasabianofficial) onFeb 14, 2017 at 7:48am PST

According to the Daily Mail, the Kasabian guitarist was tucking into his lunch at the same pub as the Prince Of Wales in Stoke-Sub-Hamdon, near Yeovil, Somerset.

And if that wasn't amazing enough, the pub is believed to be called The Prince Of Wales!

The royal is believed to have stopped off at the pub after visiting local businesses in the area.