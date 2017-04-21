New Kasabian LP Made Tom Meighan "Better" After "S**t Year"

Tom Meighan has suggested Kasabian's For Crying Out Loud album has made him feel "better" than ever following a "shit year".

The 36-year-old rocker went through a rough patch in 2016, when he suffered a secret meltdown and separated from his long-term partner Kim James.

Speaking to The Sun, Meighan - who shares four-year-old daughter Mimi Malone with his ex - admitted: "I had a s*** year. But sometimes s*** happens in life. You have to face the devil.

"It was just a moment in life and I'll look at it and think, 'Yes, that was s***'. But I've turned the corner. Now things couldn't be

better."

And the Ez Eh rocker gives full credit to the band's fifth album - which is set for release on 5 May 2017.

"No need to go into details but today I feel so alive," he gushed. "I've got my blue eyes back and I had red eyes for a bit. And I really

think I'm better because of this album.

He added: "We've had ups and down and s*** thrown at us before but you deal with it and personally, I'm back stronger than ever."

The You're In Love With A Psycho singer also said the band - comprised of Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - are "stronger than ever" and like a family.

"People forget we've been together since being boys. All of us have been through a lot. We've grown up together, we've got kids,

we're a family.

"And this album marks us being stronger than ever and at our very best."