Kasabian Talk Leicester's Champions League Match Clashing With Their London Gig

This week, Kasabian announced eight intimate shows across the UK, including three dates at the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

But, since realising their beloved Leicester City's Champions League match on 18 April clashes with their first show at the London venue, the band have vowed to "go on late".

Watch our video from 1:21 to find out their Eez-Eh plan for not missing either of them:

When asked about Leicester's upcoming match against Atlético Madrid, frontman Tom Meighan told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: "Last night we were going mad weren’t we?”

Serge Pizzorno explained: “Soon as we got through, the diary’s the first port of call and we’re definitely going to go on late.

"We’ll go on after the game, so if you’re coming to that show and it goes into extra time we won’t go on until it’s over.”

The Club Foot four-piece also revealed the details of their sixth studio album, For Crying Out Loud, and unveiled its first single You're In Love With A Psycho.

Watch the lyric video here:

Speaking about the new album, Serge Pizzorno told Radio X : "It’s a real feel-good record. Positive get up and go innit."

He added: "It's an album full of hope, when there’s not a lot of it going around.”

SEE THE FULL FOR CRYING OUT LOUD TRACKLIST:

1. Ill Ray (The King)

2. You’re In Love With A Psycho

3. TwentyFourSeven

4. Good Fight

5. Wasted

6. Come Back Kid

7. The Party Never Ends

8. Are You Looking For Action

9. All Through The Night

10. Sixteen Blocks

11. Bless This Acid House

12. Put Your Life On It