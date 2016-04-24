Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno: "My Dream Is To Design A Leicester Kit"

Serge Pizzorno has revealed his "dream is to design a Leicester kit".

The Kasabian guitarist - who's a huge football fan and supporter of Leicester City FC - told Gordon Smart although that their football kit's "not bad this season," he reckons he could do a lot better.

"If there was anything in football, I'd like to design kits," he revealed. "That's what I'd want to do. It goes back to when I was a kid and I had templates. I used to draw kits."

He added: "My dream is to design a Leicester kit. Just give me that pen, because I know every year I go 'urgh you've got it wrong again.'

"You sit me down in a room with someone and I can just give us the best three kits you've ever had, and I could retire and walk way from it forever. You'd never see me again."

And for those worrying it might get too fancy, the Shoot The Runner star pledged not to include any leopard print or feathers.

"No I promise you. I won't design a Marc Bolan kit. I'll keep it traditional, but it'll just have that little bit extra that we're missing at the moment."

Whether or not he designs the kits, Serge definitely has talent on the field. Watch the epic goal he scored for Soccer Aid in 2012 below:

Talking about his current laid back style and "Mario Ballotelli vibe," Pizzorno said: "I'm sort of anti-band at the moment mate. I don't want to look like I'm in a band. I'm sick and tired of it.

"I've done it. I've invented everything. I'm moving on to some other business. I can't decide what it is yet."

The Midlands man joked that he might even cut his hair and "dye it blond, or something."

Asked about the progress of new music and whether a new album is completed, the Fire star said: "No. I'm just doing a bit of mooching about at the moment. I've got a little studio at home, and I'm always in there escaping from reality".

However, when it came to the progress of his beloved Leicester City, and whether they could win the premier league, he said: "I can't even talk about it. It's dominating every thing I do.

"It's actually too big for me to comprehend."