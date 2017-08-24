Will Tom Meighan Be Fit For Reading & Leeds Festival?

Kasabian Reveal Reason For Last Minute Belfast Gig Cancellation
The Leicester outfit were due to play Customs House Square when frontman Tom Meighan was struck by a sudden illness.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
Tom Meighan will have recovered from his sudden illness in time for Reading & Leeds, reports say.
The Bless This Acid House rockers were forced to cancel their gig at Belfast's Customs House Square on Tuesday (22 August) ten minutes before they were due to take to the stage, after their frontman was rushed to hospital with "severe vomiting".
However, the Daily Star newspaper reports that the Club Foot singer will be back on his feet in time for their headline performances at the festivals in Reading on Friday (25 August) and Leeds on Saturday (26 August).
The band had "no option" but to pull out of the gig moments before they were due to go on stage in the Northern Irish capital, because the singer became poorly and was unable to stand up.
Taking to Facebook to reveal the illness which caused them to cancel the performance, the band wrote: "Absolutely gutted to have to cancel last night's show in Belfast. We were all at Custom House Square, ready to go on stage when Tom suddenly went down with severe vomiting and could hardly stand up let alone sing."
They added: "He was taken to hospital, put on a drip and told to rest up. We had no option but to cancel and we're sorry to our fans and anyone that travelled a long way. Thanks so much for all your messages of support. Details on the rescheduled date to follow soon xx".
Meanwhile, guitarist Serge has previously revealed he'd love to collaborate with fellow Reading and Leeds headliners Muse and the U.S rapper Eminem.
"One day, I'd love to work with Eminem," the guitarist told NME. "I've got bags full that are perfect for him. He's such an incredible artist. His flow is just... f**k man.
"That first album for me is massive."
He added: "Muse are just a juggernaut, aren't they?
"I have so much respect for those boys as just unbelievable musicians. All of them just play the s**t out of it.
"It's great to see a virtuoso guitar player. They're the real deal."
