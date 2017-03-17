Kasabian Talk "Feel-Good" For Crying Out Loud Album

Kasabian Announce Album Details & Intimate UK Tour
The Leicester outfit have shared the details of their album and announced intimate UK tour dates.
Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan their sixth record is "full of hope".
Kasabian have described their new album as "feel-good" and "full of hope".
When asked about the vibe of their sixth studio release - which they revealed is entitled For Crying Out Loud - they revealed: "It’s a real feel-good record. Positive get up and go innit."
Guitarist and songsmith Serge added: "It's an album full of hope, when there’s not a lot of it going around.”
Watch our Facebook live with the band here:
Talking about the fact their album was written in just six weeks, Serge revealed: "The first 10 tunes were done pretty fast," with frontman Tom adding: "I was buzzing".
To celebrate their new album, the Leicester outfit have announced eight intimate UK dates.
Pre-order For Crying Out Loud now for access to exclusive gigs! Out 28th April https://t.co/n31q0hlOW4 #ForCryingOutLoud pic.twitter.com/NPb9QfOn8f— KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) March 17, 2017
1. Ill Ray (The King)
2. You’re In Love With A Psycho
3. TwentyFourSeven
4. Good Fight
5. Wasted
6. Come Back Kid
7. The Party Never Ends
8. Are You Looking For Action
9. All Through The Night
10. Sixteen Blocks
11. Bless This Acid House
12. Put Your Life On It
