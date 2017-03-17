Kasabian Talk "Feel-Good" For Crying Out Loud Album

Kasabian have described their new album as "feel-good" and "full of hope".

When asked about the vibe of their sixth studio release - which they revealed is entitled For Crying Out Loud - they revealed: "It’s a real feel-good record. Positive get up and go innit."

Guitarist and songsmith Serge added: "It's an album full of hope, when there’s not a lot of it going around.”

Watch our Facebook live with the band here:

Talking about the fact their album was written in just six weeks, Serge revealed: "The first 10 tunes were done pretty fast," with frontman Tom adding: "I was buzzing".

To celebrate their new album, the Leicester outfit have announced eight intimate UK dates.

Pre-order For Crying Out Loud now for access to exclusive gigs! Out 28th April https://t.co/n31q0hlOW4 #ForCryingOutLoud pic.twitter.com/NPb9QfOn8f — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) March 17, 2017

SEE THE FULL FOR CRYING OUT LOUD TRACKLIST:

1. Ill Ray (The King)

2. You’re In Love With A Psycho

3. TwentyFourSeven

4. Good Fight

5. Wasted

6. Come Back Kid

7. The Party Never Ends

8. Are You Looking For Action

9. All Through The Night

10. Sixteen Blocks

11. Bless This Acid House

12. Put Your Life On It