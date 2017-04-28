Kasabian To Takeover Radio X This Thursday

Kasabian are set for a very special Radio X takeover on Thursday 4 May, the day before the release of their sixth studio album

The You're In Love With A Psycho rockers will be in the studio with Gordon Smart from 8pm, and their interview will be streamed live on Facebook.

Fans who tune in can also get the chance to hear exclusive album tracks from their recent London gigs from 9pm.

Meanwhile, from 10pm Serge Pizzorno will be in conversation with the most trusted man in music, John Kennedy, taking him through their brand new For Crying Out Loud album from 10pm.

For Crying Out Loud is set for release on 5 May 2017.

Watch the official video for their first cut from the LP, You're In Love With A Psycho, which stars Noel Fielding and This Is England's Stephen Graham: