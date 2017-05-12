WATCH: Kasabian Drop Are You Looking For Action? Live Music Video

Kasabian Score Fifth No.1 In A Row With For Crying Out Loud LP
The rockers have ended Ed Sheeran's nine week reign at the top spot with their sixth studio album.
The latest offering from the Leicester outfit sees them improvise with the help of some friends.
Kasabian have shared a live video for their Are You Looking for Action? track.
The video - which was filmed at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club - sees Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno perform to camera with a rabble of mates in fancy dress.
The shoot, which was co-directed by Aitor Throup, also sees participants donning everything from fencing uniforms to skeleton suits, which the band told Radio X's Gordon Smart is meant to be a nod to their past releases.
The video also includes a cameo from long-time Kasabian roadie and star of their For Crying Out Loud album artwork, Rick Graham, who makes a dodgy-looking cocktail at the bar.
Are You Looking for Action comes from the new album, which is set to see the band score their fifth consecutive UK No.1.
