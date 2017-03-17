Kasabian Reveal The UK City With The Best Crowd

Watch Kasabian's You're In Love With A Psycho Lyric Video
The track is the first single to be taken from their For Crying Out Loud album.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The You're In Love With A Psycho outfit told Radio X which city they most love performing in.
Kasabian have revealed their favourite UK city to play live.
When asked by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan which British location has the best crowd, they revealed: "Leicester," with Serge Pizzorno adding "Glasgow's up there".
Find out why in our video:
Kasabian on the best crowds in the world
Kasabian on the best crowds in the world
00:43
When quizzed on their decision, the guitarist explained: "They're animals aren't they?"
Frontman Tom Meighan added: "Good animals".
"The vibe's unbelievable," said Serge. "It's like nothing else in the world man".
Watch our full Facebook Live with the rockers, where they discuss their For Crying Out Loud album and play Pictionary, here:
The track is the first single to be taken from their For Crying Out Loud album.
Don't just wear it... share it. Radio X takes a look at the most memorable and coolest band t-shirts around.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
The comedian has joked that if his mate Noel Fielding can get the Great British Bake Off gig, then HE can replace Len Goodman…
Celebrate St. Patricks Day by watching this man's gravity defying feat.
Comments
Powered by Facebook