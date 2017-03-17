Kasabian Reveal The UK City With The Best Crowd

17th March 2017, 14:29

The You're In Love With A Psycho outfit told Radio X which city they most love performing in.

Serge Pizzorno and Tom Meighan Kasabian Radio X

Kasabian have revealed their favourite UK city to play live.

When asked by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan which British location has the best crowd, they revealed: "Leicester," with Serge Pizzorno adding "Glasgow's up there". 

Find out why in our video: 

Play

Kasabian on the best crowds in the world

Kasabian on the best crowds in the world

00:43

When quizzed on their decision, the guitarist explained: "They're animals aren't they?"

Frontman Tom Meighan added: "Good animals".

"The vibe's unbelievable," said Serge. "It's like nothing else in the world man".

Watch our full Facebook Live with the rockers, where they discuss their For Crying Out Loud album and play Pictionary, here: 

Comments

MORE ON KASABIAN

Now Playing

Gordon Smart

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Gordon Smart

News