Kasabian Reveal The UK City With The Best Crowd

Kasabian have revealed their favourite UK city to play live.

When asked by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan which British location has the best crowd, they revealed: "Leicester," with Serge Pizzorno adding "Glasgow's up there".

When quizzed on their decision, the guitarist explained: "They're animals aren't they?"

Frontman Tom Meighan added: "Good animals".

"The vibe's unbelievable," said Serge. "It's like nothing else in the world man".

