Kasabian's UK Show Gets Date Change

7th April 2017, 10:45

The Eez-Eh rockers will still be joined by Blossoms and Touts.

Kasabian

Kasabian have changed the date of their Northern Irish gig this year.

The Eez-Eh four-piece announced they were set to play Belfast's Custom House Square on 23 August earlier this week, but have now amended the date to Tuesday 22 August 2017.

Blossoms and Touts will still provide support for the gig, which precedes their headline slot at Reading & Leeds, where Liam Gallagher has just been added to the bill.  

See the latest acts to be announced here: 

Meanwhile, Kasabian's sixth studio album For Crying Out Loud album is set for release on 5 May 2017.

