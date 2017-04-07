Kasabian's UK Show Gets Date Change

Kasabian Announce Belfast Show
The Leicester rockers will play Custom House Square with support from Blossoms and Touts.
The Eez-Eh rockers will still be joined by Blossoms and Touts.
Kasabian have changed the date of their Northern Irish gig this year.
The Eez-Eh four-piece announced they were set to play Belfast's Custom House Square on 23 August earlier this week, but have now amended the date to Tuesday 22 August 2017.
BELFAST CHANGE OF DATE: Tickets on sale at 9AM TODAY for Tuesday 22nd August show with @toutsband via this link: https://t.co/IgXGMamkSj— KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) April 7, 2017
Blossoms and Touts will still provide support for the gig, which precedes their headline slot at Reading & Leeds, where Liam Gallagher has just been added to the bill.
See the latest acts to be announced here:
Loads more names and stage splits just announced for #RandL17— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) April 7, 2017
Tickets https://t.co/d3RJ3ublWy pic.twitter.com/EVIV01wv7u
Meanwhile, Kasabian's sixth studio album For Crying Out Loud album is set for release on 5 May 2017.
