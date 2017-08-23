Kasabian Cancel Belfast Gig Due To "illness"

Kasabian cancelled their show in Belfast on Tuesday night (22 August).

The band - who are made up of Tom Meighan, Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - revealed "illness" was to blame for them cancelling the gig, just minutes before they were due to take to the stage at Custom House Square in the Northern Irish capital city.

A message on their official Twitter account posted shortly before 9pm read: "It is with great regret, due to illness, we cannot perform at Customs House Belfast tonight. Kasabian."

Fans were urged to keep hold of their tickets as they will be valid for a rescheduled date when that is announced.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, organisers said: "We are working on scheduling a new date for Belfast. We will communicate with all ticket buyers via Ticketmaster and on the Custom House Square social media.

"Tickets remain valid for the new date. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The illness must have come suddenly, as the rockers shared their excitement for the show the previous day, with a tweet which read: "Tokyo to Belfast, buzzing for tomorrow!"

Tokyo to Belfast, buzzing for tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/vckFZP3gxR — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) August 21, 2017

Hopefully, the Ez-Eh rockers will have recovered for their headline show at Reading & Leeds festival this weekend, where they'll headline alongside Muse and Eminem.

Watch Kasabian reveal the best crowd in the UK:

Play Kasabian on the best crowd in Britain Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno revealed their favourite place to play live. 00:43

See Tom and Serge play a stripped-back version of their You're In Love With A Psycho single at St. Laurence's Church: