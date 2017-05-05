Kasabian: Bless This Acid House Is A “Punk Nod” To The 90s

Everything You Need To Know About The New Kasabian Album
Radio X takes a look at the Leicester band’s sixth album, For Crying Out Loud.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Guitarist Serge Pizzorno has been telling Radio X about the inspiration behind the band’s new track.
Kasabian have just released their brand new album For Crying Out Loud and Serge Pizzorno has been telling Radio X how the latest single was a very last minute addition.
Bless This Acid House has been performed live at the Leicester band’s recent shows, but the guitarist told Radio X’s John Kennedy that the late addition of the song “transformed” the album completely.
Serge explained: “It was the last song that was recorded. You know they give you the story of Bruce Springsteen, they took his album into the management and they said it’s great, but you need a single on it? And then he wrote Dancing In The Dark or something? It was the same with Jack White, he had to go and write Seven Nation Army.
“I was at Mike Pickering’s house and he had this poster that said ‘Bless This Acid House’ and I wrote it down on my phone. In the 70s, you’d hear a lot of tunes referencing rock ’n’ roll from the 50s, so I though that was interesting, me referencing acid house, which is now 20-odd years old.
“But rather than do a synth track, I thought a punk song referencing acid house would be quite cool. A nice little nod. It’s massive at shows already.”
For Crying Out Loud is out now. You can get the full rundown of the album, track-by-track, right here .
Radio X takes a look at the Leicester band’s sixth album, For Crying Out Loud.
Kasabian are back! And Serge is not only musically gifted, he's also got a way with a quote! Here are some of his words of wisdom.
2am - 6am
Text 83936
Ocean Colour Scene The Riverboat Song
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds The Death Of You And Me
Kings Of Leon Find Me
Comments
Powered by Facebook