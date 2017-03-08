WATCH: Kasabian Share Behind The Scenes Videos & Pics For New Album

Kasabian have shared behind the scenes pictures and videos to tease the release of their forthcoming album.

The Leicestershire outfit - comprised of Tom Meighan, Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - have shared footage from the video to their first single, which features Noel Fielding and This Is England star, Stephen Graham.

Watch it here:

Behind the scenes on Friday's shoot, originally for @TheLADbibleGrp , now with extra bits! Big thanks to @StephenGraham73 and @noelfielding11 pic.twitter.com/PAOUXKWDVg — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) March 6, 2017

The Eez-Eh four-piece have also shared snaps of themselves in the studio, with photos taken by Neil Bedford.

Just this morning, another video was posted of what appears to be Serge in Sydney, singing their Put Your Life On It track in a hotel room ahead of their gig at the Sydney Opera House tonight (8 March).

It's still unclear what the title of the band's sixth studio album will be called, but it's sure to include this.

Photo: Facebook/Kasabian