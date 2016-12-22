Kasabian Announce Tour Dates For 2017

22nd December 2016, 11:05

Tom, Serge and co are set to return next year and have already started to book shows…

Kasabian 2014

Kasabian have announced their first tour dates for 2017.

The Leicester band will perform three shows in Italy next July:

  • 19 July 2017 Teatro Antico, Taorima, Sicily
  • 21 July 2017 Rock In Roma, Rome
  • 23 July 2017 Lucca Summer Festival, Luca, Tuscany

Tickets for the gigs go on-sale at 9am on Friday 23 December.

Kasabian are currently in the studio working on the follow up to 2014’s 48:13.

