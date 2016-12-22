Kasabian Announce Tour Dates For 2017

Kasabian have announced their first tour dates for 2017.

The Leicester band will perform three shows in Italy next July:

19 July 2017 Teatro Antico, Taorima, Sicily

21 July 2017 Rock In Roma, Rome

23 July 2017 Lucca Summer Festival, Luca, Tuscany

Pleased to announce dates in Italy for July '17. Tickets on sale tomorrow 9am GMT via this link: https://t.co/7HmNs0jm5W pic.twitter.com/hMvkg4OhDH — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) December 22, 2016

Tickets for the gigs go on-sale at 9am on Friday 23 December.

Kasabian are currently in the studio working on the follow up to 2014’s 48:13.