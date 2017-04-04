Kasabian Announce Belfast Show

4th April 2017, 10:18

The Leicester rockers will play Custom House Sq with support from Blossoms and Touts.

Kasabian

Kasabian have announced their live return to Northern Ireland.

The Leicester four-piece have confirmed they will play Belfast's Custom House Square on 23 August 2017.

The You're In Love With A Psycho rockers will be supported by Stockport five-piece, Blossoms, and three-piece punk band from Derry, Touts.

Tickets go on sale from 7 April at 9am.

The gig will proceed the Eez- Eh rockers' headline slot at Reading & Leeds Festival on this August bank holiday weekend. See the latest line-up announcement here. 

Latest Kasabian Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

  • Kasabian
    Wed 12 April 17
    19:00
    Venue Cymru
    Llandudno
    from £45.00
    Buy Now
  • Kasabian
    Thu 13 April 17
    19:00
    O2 Academy Birmingham
    Birmingham
    from £45.00
    Buy Now
  • Kasabian
    Sat 15 April 17
    19:00
    Newport Centre
    Newport
    from £45.00
    Buy Now

News