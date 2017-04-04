Kasabian Announce Belfast Show

Watch Kasabian Dance In You're In Love With A Psycho Video
Noel Fielding and Stephen Graham join the band for their One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest-inspired promo.
The Leicester rockers will play Custom House Sq with support from Blossoms and Touts.
Kasabian have announced their live return to Northern Ireland.
The Leicester four-piece have confirmed they will play Belfast's Custom House Square on 23 August 2017.
We're playing in #Belfast on 23rd August with @BlossomsBand and @toutsband on sale 7th April 9am via this link: https://t.co/IgXGMaDWgT pic.twitter.com/Lr2lDC2Vml— KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) April 4, 2017
The You're In Love With A Psycho rockers will be supported by Stockport five-piece, Blossoms, and three-piece punk band from Derry, Touts.
Tickets go on sale from 7 April at 9am.
The gig will proceed the Eez- Eh rockers' headline slot at Reading & Leeds Festival on this August bank holiday weekend. See the latest line-up announcement here.
Rap God @eminem is headlining #RandL17 plus more acts announced! Tickets https://t.co/mI1RHAEcTO pic.twitter.com/U538dWyrEU— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 24, 2017
