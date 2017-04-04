Kasabian Announce Belfast Show

Kasabian have announced their live return to Northern Ireland.

The Leicester four-piece have confirmed they will play Belfast's Custom House Square on 23 August 2017.

The You're In Love With A Psycho rockers will be supported by Stockport five-piece, Blossoms, and three-piece punk band from Derry, Touts.

Tickets go on sale from 7 April at 9am.

The gig will proceed the Eez- Eh rockers' headline slot at Reading & Leeds Festival on this August bank holiday weekend. See the latest line-up announcement here.