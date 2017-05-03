Everything You Need To Know About The New Kasabian Album

For Crying Out Loud is Kasabian's studio album after their self-titled debut, Empire, West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum, Velociraptor and 48:13.

Guitarist and songwriter Serge Pizzorno told Radio X: "It’s a real feel-good record. Positive get up and go innit."

He added: "It's an album full of hope, when there’s not a lot of it going around.”

Talking about the fact their album was written in just six weeks, Serge revealed: "The first 10 tunes were done pretty fast," with frontman Tom Meighan adding: "I was buzzing.”

The video for first single You're In Love With A Psycho sees the band joined by Noel Fielding for an epic dance off in a One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest-inspired facility.

KASABIAN - FOR CRYING OUT LOUD TRACKLIST:

1. Ill Ray (The King)

2. You’re In Love With A Psycho

3. TwentyFourSeven

4. Good Fight

5. Wasted

6. Come Back Kid

7. The Party Never Ends

8. Are You Looking For Action

9. All Through The Night

10. Sixteen Blocks

11. Bless This Acid House

12. Put Your Life On It

Meanwhile, singer Tom Meighan claimed that the record was a personal turning point for him. Speaking to The Sun, Meighan - who shares four-year-old daughter Mimi Malone with his ex - admitted: "I had shit year. But sometimes shit happens in life. You have to face the devil.

"It was just a moment in life and I'll look at it and think, 'Yes, that was shit’. But I've turned the corner. Now things couldn't be better."

For Crying Out Loud’s cover art features Kasabian’s roadie Rick Graham. “He’s been with us about 12 or 13 years," Serge told the NME "He says ‘for crying out loud’ quite a lot".

"He’s got stories from back in the day. He’s seen it all and been round the world more times than anyone. I really wanted to immortalise him."