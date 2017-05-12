Kasabian Score Fifth No.1 In A Row With For Crying Out Loud LP

The rockers have ended Ed Sheeran's nine week reign at the top spot with their sixth studio album.

Kasabian

Kasabian have reached the top of the UK charts with their For Crying Out Loud album.

The Leicester band's sixth studio release - which includes their You're In Love With A Psycho and Bless This Acid House singles - has knocked Ed Sheeran's Divide album off the top spot after a staggering nine weeks.

The result also marks the band's fifth consecutive No. 1 album, following the same result for their Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor (2011) and 48:13 (2014) LPs.

According to Official Charts, For Crying Out Loud ended the week with 52,000 combined chart sales, scoring "some 5,000 ahead of Ed".

Serge Pizzorno thanked the fans in a message to OfficialCharts.com, which read: "It’s absolutely incredible to have 5 Number 1 albums in a row. Thanks to everyone who has supported us. We can’t wait to play the new tracks on the road this summer."

Meanwhile, Kasabian have unveiled a live video for Are You Looking for Action?, which also features on the album.

The shoot - which was filmed at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club - sees Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno perform to camera, largely improvising with the help of a rabble of friends in fancy dress.

Watch it here:

