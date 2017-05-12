Kasabian Score Fifth No.1 In A Row With For Crying Out Loud LP

WATCH: Kasabian Drop Are You Looking For Action? Live Music Video
The latest offering from the Leicester outfit sees them improvise with the help of some friends.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The rockers have ended Ed Sheeran's nine week reign at the top spot with their sixth studio album.
Kasabian have reached the top of the UK charts with their For Crying Out Loud album.
The Leicester band's sixth studio release - which includes their You're In Love With A Psycho and Bless This Acid House singles - has knocked Ed Sheeran's Divide album off the top spot after a staggering nine weeks.
The result also marks the band's fifth consecutive No. 1 album, following the same result for their Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor (2011) and 48:13 (2014) LPs.
According to Official Charts, For Crying Out Loud ended the week with 52,000 combined chart sales, scoring "some 5,000 ahead of Ed".
Serge Pizzorno thanked the fans in a message to OfficialCharts.com, which read: "It’s absolutely incredible to have 5 Number 1 albums in a row. Thanks to everyone who has supported us. We can’t wait to play the new tracks on the road this summer."
Meanwhile, Kasabian have unveiled a live video for Are You Looking for Action?, which also features on the album.
The shoot - which was filmed at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club - sees Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno perform to camera, largely improvising with the help of a rabble of friends in fancy dress.
Watch it here:
The latest offering from the Leicester outfit sees them improvise with the help of some friends.
Kasabian are back! And Serge is not only musically gifted, he's also got a way with a quote! Here are some of his words of wisdom.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
The Oasis man's label will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Fab Four's classic album.
The latest chapter in the Fyre Festival saga sees the leak of a conference call between Ja Rule, 25-year-old founder Billy McFarland and their employees.
Comments
Powered by Facebook