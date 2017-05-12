Kasabian Score Fifth No.1 In A Row With For Crying Out Loud LP

Kasabian have reached the top of the UK charts with their For Crying Out Loud album.

The Leicester band's sixth studio release - which includes their You're In Love With A Psycho and Bless This Acid House singles - has knocked Ed Sheeran's Divide album off the top spot after a staggering nine weeks.

The result also marks the band's fifth consecutive No. 1 album, following the same result for their Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor (2011) and 48:13 (2014) LPs.

According to Official Charts, For Crying Out Loud ended the week with 52,000 combined chart sales, scoring "some 5,000 ahead of Ed".

Serge Pizzorno thanked the fans in a message to OfficialCharts.com, which read: "It’s absolutely incredible to have 5 Number 1 albums in a row. Thanks to everyone who has supported us. We can’t wait to play the new tracks on the road this summer."

Meanwhile, Kasabian have unveiled a live video for Are You Looking for Action?, which also features on the album.

The shoot - which was filmed at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club - sees Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno perform to camera, largely improvising with the help of a rabble of friends in fancy dress.

Watch it here: