WATCH: Danny Dyer Takes On Kasabian In Lip Sync Battle UK

Danny Dyer has taken on Kasabian in Lip Sync Battle, and totally nailed it.

The Eastenders actor and general all-round geezer took part in the UK version of the TV show, which sees celebrities mime along to well-known songs, performing the Leciester outfit's Fire track.

Watch him in action battling against Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, courtesy of Channel 5, here:

Donning a mock-up of Serge's famous black and white top, the 'ard man put his swagger to good use, miming the band's 2009 single and most successful track to date.

Lip Sync Battle UK will also see Dyer pay homage to Amy Winehouse by performing her Back To Black anthem.

Photo: Channel 5/Lip Sync Battle UK