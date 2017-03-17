Kasabian Announce Album Details & Intimate UK Tour

Kasabian have announced the details of their sixth album.

The Leicester outfit have confirmed that the follow-up to 48:13 will be titled For Crying Out Loud, with You're In Love With A Psycho as its first single.

The 12-track LP also includes previously heard tracks in the likes of Come Back Kid, and Put Your Life On It.

For Crying Out Loud is set for release on 28 April, while I'm In Love With A Psycho single is out now.

See the full For Crying Out Loud tracklist:

1. Ill Ray (The King)

2. You’re In Love With A Psycho

3. TwentyFourSeven

4. Good Fight

5. Wasted

6. Come Back Kid

7. The Party Never Ends

8. Are You Looking For Action

9. All Through The Night

10. Sixteen Blocks

11. Bless This Acid House

12. Put Your Life On It

With headline slots this summer at Reading & Leeds and TRNSMT Festival already confirmed, Kasabian have also announced eight intimate UK shows in April.

Visit the Kasabian store now for more details and to access tickets early.

See the band's April dates:

Wed 12 April - LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru

Thu 13 April - BIRMINGHAM 02 Academy

Sat 15 April - NEWPORT, Newport Centre

Sun 16 April - SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, Cliffs Pavillion

Tue 18 April LONDON, The Forum

Wed 19 April - LONDON, The Forum

Thu 20 April - LONDON, The Forum

Sat 22 April - DUBLIN, Olympia