Kasabian Announce Album Details & Intimate UK Tour

17th March 2017, 00:01

The Leicester outfit have shared the details of their album and announced intimate UK tour dates.

Kasabian have announced the details of their sixth album.

The Leicester outfit have confirmed that the follow-up to 48:13 will be titled For Crying Out Loud, with You're In Love With A Psycho as its first single.

The 12-track LP also includes previously heard tracks in the likes of Come Back Kid, and Put Your Life On It. 

For Crying Out Loud is set for release on 28 April, while I'm In Love With A Psycho single is out now. 

See the full For Crying Out Loud tracklist:

1. Ill Ray (The King)
2. You’re In Love With A Psycho
3. TwentyFourSeven
4. Good Fight
5. Wasted
6. Come Back Kid
7. The Party Never Ends
8. Are You Looking For Action
9. All Through The Night
10. Sixteen Blocks
11. Bless This Acid House
12. Put Your Life On It

With headline slots this summer at Reading & Leeds and TRNSMT Festival already confirmed, Kasabian have also announced eight intimate UK shows in April.

See the band's April dates: 

Wed 12 April -  LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru
 Thu 13 April - BIRMINGHAM 02 Academy  
Sat 15 April - NEWPORT, Newport Centre
Sun 16 April - SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, Cliffs Pavillion
Tue 18 April   LONDON, The Forum
Wed 19 April - LONDON, The Forum
Thu 20 April -  LONDON, The Forum
Sat 22 April  - DUBLIN, Olympia

