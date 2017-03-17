Kasabian Announce Album Details & Intimate UK Tour

Kasabian Talk "Feel-Good" For Crying Out Loud Album
Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan their sixth record is "full of hope".
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Leicester outfit have shared the details of their album and announced intimate UK tour dates.
Kasabian have announced the details of their sixth album.
The Leicester outfit have confirmed that the follow-up to 48:13 will be titled For Crying Out Loud, with You're In Love With A Psycho as its first single.
The 12-track LP also includes previously heard tracks in the likes of Come Back Kid, and Put Your Life On It.
For Crying Out Loud is set for release on 28 April, while I'm In Love With A Psycho single is out now.
1. Ill Ray (The King)
2. You’re In Love With A Psycho
3. TwentyFourSeven
4. Good Fight
5. Wasted
6. Come Back Kid
7. The Party Never Ends
8. Are You Looking For Action
9. All Through The Night
10. Sixteen Blocks
11. Bless This Acid House
12. Put Your Life On It
With headline slots this summer at Reading & Leeds and TRNSMT Festival already confirmed, Kasabian have also announced eight intimate UK shows in April.
Visit the Kasabian store now for more details and to access tickets early.
Wed 12 April - LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru
Thu 13 April - BIRMINGHAM 02 Academy
Sat 15 April - NEWPORT, Newport Centre
Sun 16 April - SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, Cliffs Pavillion
Tue 18 April LONDON, The Forum
Wed 19 April - LONDON, The Forum
Thu 20 April - LONDON, The Forum
Sat 22 April - DUBLIN, Olympia
Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan their sixth record is "full of hope".
Don't just wear it... share it. Radio X takes a look at the most memorable and coolest band t-shirts around.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The Britpop star said Albarn found it hard to deal with her band's success in America.
The Mighty Boosh star and the QI host will take over the Mel and Sue roles when the series moves to Channel 4.
Comments
Powered by Facebook