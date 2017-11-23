Kasabian Issue Statement Ahead Of UK & Ireland Tour Dates

23 November 2017, 16:12

The Bless This Acid House rockers have warned fans about the recent spate of phone thefts at gigs, and urged them to arrive ahead of time.

Kasabian have shared a message to all their fans ahead of their upcoming live dates this month.

The Eez-Eh outfit - who are set to play the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Friday (24 November) - have issued a statement on social media which reads: "As a band, the safety and security of our fans is of paramount importance to us. As such we would like you to know a few things that will benefit you in terms of safety and security at our shows."

They continued: "You may have heard or read in the media about a spate of mobile phones thefts at music venues.. Professional gangs have been targeting unsuspecting members of the audience at numerous venues and stealing their mobile phones, the numbers taken have occasionally been significant. Please take good care of your personal items, especially your mobile phones and be aware of where they are at all times, keep them safe. If you notice any suspicious activity then please inform the venue security. The memories on your phone are worth keeping safe."

The Leicester band also reminded fans to leave their "big bags and rucksacks at home," adding that "any bag over A4 size will not be allowed into the venue".

Watch as Serge Pizzorno reveals what the most popular For Crying Out Loud track is on their UK tour:

 

See Kasabian's upcoming UK & Ireland tour dates below: 

24 November - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
25 November -  SSE Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom
26 November - BHGE Arena - Aberdeen, United Kingdom
28 November - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland
30 November - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
1 December - The O2 - London, United Kingdom
2 December - The O2 - London, United Kingdom
4 December  - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, Uk
5 December - Echo Arena - Liverpool, United Kingdom
7 December - First Direct Arena - Leeds, United Kingdom
8 December -  Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
9 December - Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

