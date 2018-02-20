Kasabian Confirmed For New UK Festival In 2018

20 February 2018, 13:48

Kasabian Press 2018

The Eez-Eh rockers will top the bill at Edinburgh Summer Sessions alongside Tom Jones, Rag'n'Bone Man and Paloma Faith.

Kasabian have been confirmed to headline Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2018. 

The For Crying Out Loud rockers are among the first acts to be announced for the inaugural event, which will see the likes of Tom Jones, Rag'n'Bone Man, and Paloma Faith perform at Princes Street Gardens in the Scottish city.   

The event will take place during Edinburgh's world famous Fringe Festival with gigs from 6-18 August.

Geoff Ellis, CEO of DF Concerts said: “We’re delighted to return to Princes Street Gardens and  announce our first artists for the inaugural series of Edinburgh Summer Sessions shows. With the success of its sister event Glasgow Summer Sessions, we’re thrilled to be part of Edinburgh’s electrifying atmosphere and culturally rich arts festival with these gigs. To have a legend like Tom Jones plus mainstays of the industry like Kasabian and Paloma Faith and the undeniably talented Rag’n’Bone Man proves our commitment to making Edinburgh Summer Sessions one of the real highlights of the summer.”

Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday 21 February 9am, with tickets going on sale from Friday 23 February at 9am. 

Visit smmrsessions.com for tickets and the latest info.

Watch Kasabian play a stripped-back version of L.S.F at St. Laurence's Church, Reading:
 

