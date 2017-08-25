Kasabian Announce 2017 For Crying Out Live UK Tour

25th August 2017, 09:31

The Leicester rockers will play a string of live dates at the end of this year.

Kasabian press 2017 square

Kasabian have announced their plans to round off the year with a UK tour, with Slaves joining them as special guests.

For Crying Out Live - named after their recent For Crying Out Loud album - will see the band embark on dates throughout November and December, playing the likes of London's O2 Arena and the Birmingham Barclaycard Arena. 

Tickets will be available from on Thursday 31 August from 9.30am, and they will be available here: 

Meanwhile, the You're In Love With A Psycho outfit are preparing to headline Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend, where they'll be joined by fellow bill-toppers Muse and Eminem. 

It comes after the band were forced to cancel their show at Belfast's Customs House Square, when frontman Tom Meighan suffered from a bout of "severe vomiting".

See Kasabian's For Crying Out Live dates below:

November:

Fri 24 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Sat 25 November - Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Sun 26 November - Aberdeen BHGE Arena
Tue 28 November - Dublin 3 Arena
Thu 30 November - Manchester Arena

December: 

Fri 1 December - London The O2
Sat 2 December - London The O2
Mon 4 December - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Tue 5 December Liverpool Echo Arena
Thu 7   Leeds First Direct Arena
Fri 8     Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Sat 9    Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

