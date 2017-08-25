Kasabian Announce 2017 For Crying Out Live UK Tour

Serge: Serious Business Is Gonna Happen At Reading & Leeds
The Kasabian guitarist told Radio X's Gordon Smart the band have "a few little nice moves up (their) sleeves".
The Leicester rockers will play a string of live dates at the end of this year.
Kasabian have announced their plans to round off the year with a UK tour, with Slaves joining them as special guests.
For Crying Out Live - named after their recent For Crying Out Loud album - will see the band embark on dates throughout November and December, playing the likes of London's O2 Arena and the Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.
BIG NEWS - UK and Ireland tour on sale Thursday 31st August 9:30am here: https://t.co/86SkAPPnuR Details on dates: https://t.co/Bhwnep4xsS pic.twitter.com/Ube3dhurxG— KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) August 25, 2017
Tickets will be available from on Thursday 31 August from 9.30am, and they will be available here:
Meanwhile, the You're In Love With A Psycho outfit are preparing to headline Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend, where they'll be joined by fellow bill-toppers Muse and Eminem.
It comes after the band were forced to cancel their show at Belfast's Customs House Square, when frontman Tom Meighan suffered from a bout of "severe vomiting".
Watch as Tom and Serge reveal who their favourite UK audiences are and why:
Kasabian on the best crowd in Britain
Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno revealed their favourite place to play live.
00:43
November:
Fri 24 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Sat 25 November - Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Sun 26 November - Aberdeen BHGE Arena
Tue 28 November - Dublin 3 Arena
Thu 30 November - Manchester Arena
December:
Fri 1 December - London The O2
Sat 2 December - London The O2
Mon 4 December - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Tue 5 December Liverpool Echo Arena
Thu 7 Leeds First Direct Arena
Fri 8 Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Sat 9 Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Leicester outfit were due to play Customs House Square when frontman Tom Meighan was struck by a sudden illness.
The For Crying Out Loud outfit were due to play the city's Customs House Square last night.
