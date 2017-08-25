Kasabian Announce 2017 For Crying Out Live UK Tour

Kasabian have announced their plans to round off the year with a UK tour, with Slaves joining them as special guests.

For Crying Out Live - named after their recent For Crying Out Loud album - will see the band embark on dates throughout November and December, playing the likes of London's O2 Arena and the Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.

BIG NEWS - UK and Ireland tour on sale Thursday 31st August 9:30am here: https://t.co/86SkAPPnuR Details on dates: https://t.co/Bhwnep4xsS pic.twitter.com/Ube3dhurxG — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) August 25, 2017

Tickets will be available from on Thursday 31 August from 9.30am

Meanwhile, the You're In Love With A Psycho outfit are preparing to headline Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend, where they'll be joined by fellow bill-toppers Muse and Eminem.

It comes after the band were forced to cancel their show at Belfast's Customs House Square, when frontman Tom Meighan suffered from a bout of "severe vomiting".

Watch as Tom and Serge reveal who their favourite UK audiences are and why:

See Kasabian's For Crying Out Live dates below:

November:

Fri 24 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Sat 25 November - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sun 26 November - Aberdeen BHGE Arena

Tue 28 November - Dublin 3 Arena

Thu 30 November - Manchester Arena

December:

Fri 1 December - London The O2

Sat 2 December - London The O2

Mon 4 December - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tue 5 December Liverpool Echo Arena

Thu 7 Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 8 Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Sat 9 Birmingham Barclaycard Arena