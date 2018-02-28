Kasabian's 2018 UK Live Dates: How To Buy Tickets

28 February 2018, 16:22

Kasabian Press 2018

As the Eez-Eh rockers prepare to perform at The Global Awards, we take a look at where else they're headed this year and how to be in the crowd.

Kasabian are among the acts set to perform at The Global Awards.

The Leicester rockers - made up of Tom Meighan, Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - will play the inaugural ceremony, which takes place on the evening of Thursday 1 March at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.

Find out how to listen to and watch The Global Awards here.

However, it's not the only place the For Crying Out Loud rockers are headed to this year.

See the the rest of their UK dates below:

Friday 23 March 2018 - Halifax Victoria Theatre - SOLD OUT

 

Saturday 24 March 2018 - Royal Albert Hall, Teenage Cancer Trust - Buy tickets here

 

Sunday 10 June 2018 - Forest Live, Thetford Forest - SOLD OUT 

 

Friday 22 June 2018 - Isle Of Wight Festival, Newport - Buy tickets here

 

Saturday 18 August - Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Princes Street Gardens - Buy tickets here

 

Monday 20 August 2018 - Custom House Square Belfast

 Buy tickets here

Watch Tom & Serge play a stripped-back version of Stevie below:

Kasabian Tickets

Kasabian
  • Custom House Square Belfast
    Belfast
  • Mon 20 aug '18
    18:00
  • from £33
  • Buy Now

Teenage Cancer Trust presents - Kasabian
  • Royal Albert Hall
    London
  • Sat 24 mar '18
    18:30
  • from £0
  • Buy Now

Teenage Cancer Trust presents - Kasabian Hospitality
  • Royal Albert Hall
    London
  • Sat 24 mar '18
    18:30
  • from £220
  • Buy Now

Kasabian
  • Thetford Forest
    Thetford
  • Sun 10 jun '18
    18:00
  • from £46
  • Buy Now

Edinburgh Summer Sessions - Kasabian
  • Princes Street Gardens
    Edinburgh
  • Sat 18 aug '18
    18:00
  • from £49.50
  • Buy Now

Kasabian
  • Victoria Theatre
    Halifax
  • Fri 23 mar '18
    19:00
  • from £0
  • Buy Now

Kasabian Songs

Kasabian Latest

See more Kasabian Latest

Kasabian Press 2018

Kasabian Confirmed For New UK Festival In 2018

Kasabian Emoji Quiz

QUIZ: Can You Name The Kasabian Song From The Emoji?

Kasabian Tom Meighan on Leicester City Barclays Pr

The Many Moods Of Tom Meighan

Prince Of Wales and Serge Kasabian

Remember When Prince Charles Photobombed Serge Pizzorno?

Albums Of The Year 2017

The 30 Best New Albums Of 2017