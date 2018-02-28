Kasabian's 2018 UK Live Dates: How To Buy Tickets

As the Eez-Eh rockers prepare to perform at The Global Awards, we take a look at where else they're headed this year and how to be in the crowd.

Kasabian are among the acts set to perform at The Global Awards.

The Leicester rockers - made up of Tom Meighan, Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - will play the inaugural ceremony, which takes place on the evening of Thursday 1 March at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.

However, it's not the only place the For Crying Out Loud rockers are headed to this year.

See the the rest of their UK dates below:

Friday 23 March 2018 - Halifax Victoria Theatre - SOLD OUT

This is ON! See you soon Halifax! On sale FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/bPjkeqxL0M — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) February 21, 2018

Saturday 24 March 2018 - Royal Albert Hall, Teenage Cancer Trust - Buy tickets here

Sunday 10 June 2018 - Forest Live, Thetford Forest - SOLD OUT

Thetford Forest is now SOLD OUT pic.twitter.com/whKtM1EnNH — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) December 15, 2017

Friday 22 June 2018 - Isle Of Wight Festival, Newport - Buy tickets here

Saturday 18 August - Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Princes Street Gardens - Buy tickets here

BIG NEWS: We're playing Prince Street Gardens in Edinburgh on Saturday 18th August!

On sale 9am THIS FRIDAY February 23rd via https://t.co/hqVZiQQefH @SmmrSessions pic.twitter.com/f6HkHTCe2X — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) February 20, 2018

Monday 20 August 2018 - Custom House Square Belfast

Watch Tom & Serge play a stripped-back version of Stevie below: