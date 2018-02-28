Kasabian's 2018 UK Live Dates: How To Buy Tickets
28 February 2018, 16:22
As the Eez-Eh rockers prepare to perform at The Global Awards, we take a look at where else they're headed this year and how to be in the crowd.
Kasabian are among the acts set to perform at The Global Awards.
The Leicester rockers - made up of Tom Meighan, Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - will play the inaugural ceremony, which takes place on the evening of Thursday 1 March at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
Find out how to listen to and watch The Global Awards here.
However, it's not the only place the For Crying Out Loud rockers are headed to this year.
See the the rest of their UK dates below:
Friday 23 March 2018 - Halifax Victoria Theatre - SOLD OUT
This is ON! See you soon Halifax! On sale FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/bPjkeqxL0M— KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) February 21, 2018
Saturday 24 March 2018 - Royal Albert Hall, Teenage Cancer Trust - Buy tickets here
Huge news! We're so excited to announce @thecourteeners and @KasabianHQ as the first 2 headliners for our 2018 #TeenageCancerGigs @RoyalAlbertHall in association with @AldiUK! https://t.co/mF5Laepqts pic.twitter.com/YtkUJZUfGy— Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) December 11, 2017
Sunday 10 June 2018 - Forest Live, Thetford Forest - SOLD OUT
Thetford Forest is now SOLD OUT pic.twitter.com/whKtM1EnNH— KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) December 15, 2017
Friday 22 June 2018 - Isle Of Wight Festival, Newport - Buy tickets here
We are READY #IOW50— Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) February 26, 2018
Get your tickets today! https://t.co/UXNbKKLSei pic.twitter.com/8ChR8kROz8
Saturday 18 August - Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Princes Street Gardens - Buy tickets here
BIG NEWS: We're playing Prince Street Gardens in Edinburgh on Saturday 18th August!— KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) February 20, 2018
On sale 9am THIS FRIDAY February 23rd via https://t.co/hqVZiQQefH @SmmrSessions pic.twitter.com/f6HkHTCe2X
Monday 20 August 2018 - Custom House Square Belfast
Buy tickets here
Watch Tom & Serge play a stripped-back version of Stevie below: