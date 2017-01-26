Serge: Serious Business Is Gonna Happen At Reading & Leeds Festival

Serge Pizzorno has teased "serious business" for Kasabian's Reading and Leeds set.

On the day the Leicester four-piece were announced as headliners for the festival, the Eez-Eh guitarist caught up with Radio X's Gordon Smart and told him what fans could expect from them on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Asked if he was excited to top the bill at the twin festival, he replied: "Yeah. I've been tinkering away and now it's time to unleash this new record, which I'm so excited about."

He added: "And announcing that one of the first shows back is arguably one of the best festivals in the world... Some serious business is gonna happen, I tell you."

And when it comes to frontman Tom Meighan, it seems he's just as pumped, with Serge revealing: “He’s so ready for this."

Asked about what they're planning for the shows, the guitarist teased: "We're sort of just building it now. Got a few little nice nice moves up our sleeves."

When quizzed on what makes Reading and Leeds Festival so special, Serge mused: "For me, I just remember the Nirvana performance and it has that history I suppose. And the crowd at both shows is just ridiculous.

"It just sticks with you forever."

As for what we can expect to hear, it looks like they'll play some new songs with their "greatest hits" and an "assortment of the history of the band."

Kasabian are the second headliners to be announced for the August Bank Holiday, topping the bill alongside Muse- who will make their European festival exclusive at the event this year.

Other acts announced include Two Door Cinema Club, Fat Boy Slim and Bastille. See more of the line-up below: