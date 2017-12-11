Kasabian Have Just Announced A VERY Special Gig For 2018...

The For Crying Out Loud rockers will play Forest Live in June next year.

Kasabian have been confirmed for Forest Live 2018.

The Ez-Eeh rockers will play Thetford Forest, near Brandon Suffolk on 10 June next year, as part of a series of special gigs set up by the Forestry Commission in seven beautiful locations across the country.

It's out ... we're playing #ThetfordForest on Sunday 10th June! Pre-sale live now via this link https://t.co/nXL2UeyUr9 pic.twitter.com/DiQfUBxPpD — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) December 11, 2017

Tickets go on sale this Friday 15 December from 9am.

Visit kasabian.co.uk and forestry.gov.uk/music for more details or contact the box office at 03000 680400.

Meanwhile, Tom Meighan, Serge Pizzorno and co. have just finished their For Crying Out Loud UK tour dates, ending their run at the Birmingham Arena.

Their show on Saturday night (9 December) included Serge dedicating a song to his "beautiful wife" Amy White.

Watch a clip, which was posted by the band below: