WATCH: Kaiser Chiefs Ask Fans To Design Glasto Backdrop

Kaiser Chiefs are giving their fans a chance to create their Glastonbury backdrop.

The I Predict A Riot five-piece, who are playing the Somerset festival on Saturday afternoon, posted a message online challenging their fans to create the artwork which will be hung behind them on the Other Stage.

Watch their video here:

The Ruby singer states all entries must include the band's name "spelled correctly" and must be drawn in landscape mode.

The competition, which calls for all fans to enter via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #KCBackdrop, ends on 15 June at 23:59 BST.

