WATCH: Kaiser Chiefs Ask Fans To Design Glasto Backdrop

Ricky Wilson Responds To Kasabian On Noughties Bands
Tom Meighan included the Kaiser Chiefs in a short list of bands that had survived the decade.
Ricky Wilson and co. have launched an art competition for their fans ahead of their set on the Other Stage this year.
Kaiser Chiefs are giving their fans a chance to create their Glastonbury backdrop.
The I Predict A Riot five-piece, who are playing the Somerset festival on Saturday afternoon, posted a message online challenging their fans to create the artwork which will be hung behind them on the Other Stage.
Watch their video here:
Kaiser Chiefs launch Glastonbury backdrop competition
00:36
The Ruby singer states all entries must include the band's name "spelled correctly" and must be drawn in landscape mode.
The competition, which calls for all fans to enter via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #KCBackdrop, ends on 15 June at 23:59 BST.
The band are among a host of UK acts added to the bill in a celebration of the "Best of British".
