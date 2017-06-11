Ricky Wilson Performs Surprise Set At Isle Of Wight Festival

11th June 2017, 23:12

Play

Ricky Wilson I Predict A Riot at Rockaoke

Isle Of Wight Festival 11 June 2017

00:23

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman made an unscheduled appearance at the Rockaoke stage to bang out some hits.

Kaiser Chiefs may have performed on the main stage on the Friday afternoon of the Isle Of Wight Festival, but frontman Ricky Wilson wasn’t ready to go home just yet.

Ricky made a surprise appearance at the Rockaoke stage, aka Camp Kiwi on Sunday afternoon (11 June).

The one-time coach on The Voice treated surprised fans to renditions of Kaiser Chiefs classics including Ruby and I Predict A Riot, swapping the rest of the Chiefs with the Rockaoke band.

Play

WhatsApp Video 2017-06-11 at 21.28.mp4

null

00:21

The festival took place at Seaclose Park on the island and drew to a close on Sunday night with one of the final shows by veteran rockers Aerosmith.

Comments

Latest Kaiser Chiefs Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

More on Kaiser Chiefs

Now Playing

Toby Tarrant

4am - 6:30am

Email the show

Text 83936

Toby Tarrant

News