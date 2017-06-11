Ricky Wilson Performs Surprise Set At Isle Of Wight Festival

Kaiser Chiefs may have performed on the main stage on the Friday afternoon of the Isle Of Wight Festival, but frontman Ricky Wilson wasn’t ready to go home just yet.

Ricky made a surprise appearance at the Rockaoke stage, aka Camp Kiwi on Sunday afternoon (11 June).

The one-time coach on The Voice treated surprised fans to renditions of Kaiser Chiefs classics including Ruby and I Predict A Riot, swapping the rest of the Chiefs with the Rockaoke band.

Play WhatsApp Video 2017-06-11 at 21.28.mp4 null 00:21

The festival took place at Seaclose Park on the island and drew to a close on Sunday night with one of the final shows by veteran rockers Aerosmith.