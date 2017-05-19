Ricky Wilson Responds To Kasabian On Noughties Bands

Ricky Wilson has responded to Kasabian's claims that only a handful of indie bands have survived from the noughties.

In an interview with NME, Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan mused: “There’s only us and the [Arctic] Monkeys left on that level," adding "Kaiser Chiefs too, probably."

Now, speaking to the outlet at the Ivor Novello awards, the Kaiser Chiefs frontman has addressed their claims, saying: "That’s very nice of Kasabian to say so. I’m a big fan of the guys. They’ve always been very generous with their time for us. We got signed at a Kasabian gig, actually. We supported them in Hull and that’s where we signed our first record deal.”

However, the I Predict A Riot singer still recognised his less-active peers, who he maintained were "all out there," adding: “If you’ve made a record, you’ve survived. It’s always going to be there so I wouldn’t really worry too much about anything."

However, one band that didn't take too well to Meighan's comments were The Charlatans, with frontman Tim Burgess posting the article alongside the words: "Oh do fuck off".

Oh do fuck off https://t.co/7xdRgh69Iq — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 6, 2017

Guitarist and songsmith Serge Pizzorno clarified their claims, explaining: "What was actually said was that when we came out in 2004, the only bands still going now are us and the Arctic Monkeys .

"Tim Burgess should read the interview, not the headline."